Joe McCarthy Starts The Fire As Rangers Thump Brewers, 13-2

The Texas Rangers secured a winning record in the Cactus League as they rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers, 13-2.

With spring training winding down, the Texas Rangers cruised to a 13-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. The victory improved Texas’ Cactus League record to 9-5-2 and assured the club its third straight winning spring record with two games remaining. 

Sunday was the fourth time the Rangers scored double-digit runs, as the team has averaged an eye-popping 7.4 runs per game this spring (118 runs in 16 games).

Rangers starter Jon Gray, before taking the ball on Friday for his third career Opening Day start, earned the win in his final spring tune-up, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out six batters over four innings. None of the four hits were for extra bases. 

According to the Rangers, Gray finished with a 2.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts spanning three outings in both ‘A’ and ‘B’ games this spring.

Joe McCarthy, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee, put the Rangers on the board with a mammoth home run to right field off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff to lead off the second inning. The blast bounced off the pedestrian walkway beyond the berm and wound up on one of the Brewers' back fields.

McCarthy has had a very productive spring, reaching safely in 13 of his 19 plate appearances this spring while slashing .571/.684/1.357/2.041. He also leads the team with eight RBI and his three home runs tie Corey Seager, Brad Miller and Nick Solak for the team lead as well.

The Rangers pulled away when 12 batters went to the plate during an eight-run sixth inning that included five hits, three walks and three errors gifted by the Brewers. Rangers prospect Dustin Harris had a two-run double in the frame and also recorded an RBI single in the fifth inning to finish with three RBI.

Ezequiel Duran, another top prospect in the Texas organization, hit a solo homer off Woodruff in the third inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. Duran has batted .417 with two long balls and seven RBI in seven Cactus League games this spring. 

Jonah Heim, who won the backup catcher job on Saturday, collected two more hits for his third straight multi-hit game, raising his spring batting average to .368.

What's Next?

The Rangers have two games remaining on their Cactus League schedule, both of which will be played at their home complex in Surprise. The first will take place on Monday against the San Diego Padres at 3:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Dane Dunning (1-1, 5.79 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for Texas against former Ranger hurler Nick Martinez (1-0, 1.29 ERA). 

Bally Sports Southwest will air a live television broadcast featuring Dave Raymond, C.J. Nitkowski, and Emily Jones.

