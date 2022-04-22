The Texas Rangers snapped their five-game skid, coming back from a five-run deficit with a sensational performance by Adolis García in the ninth inning.

The Texas Rangers snapped their five-game losing streak, defeating the Seattle Mariners by a score of 8-6 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

In a flip of the script from their season opener in Toronto, the Rangers were put in a big hole early. Texas starter Taylor Hearn allowed the first five Mariners to score before recording an out int he opening frame, giving up a two-run home run to Ty France and a three-run blast to J.P. Crawford. Hearn fought through the struggles and closed out the inning and was able to salvage a couple more innings for the bullpen, pitching through the third.

The Rangers' offense began to claw back in the second inning, scoring two runs on a pair of two-out RBI doubles by Andy Ibáñez and Eli White. Then the Rangers completed the comeback with a four-spot in the fifth inning. Corey Seager pushed across the first run of the frame with a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Adolis García drove in Mitch Garver with an RBI double and Nick Solak put the Rangers ahead, 6-5, with a two-run homer over the left field wall.

The Rangers bullpen gave the offense a chance to retake the lead and held it until the eighth inning. Like all other Rangers pitchers on Thursday night, Matt Bush struggled with his command in the frame, walking two straight batters that led to an RBI single by Eugenio Suárez to tie the game, 6-6.

After Seager and Garver were quickly retired, the ninth inning became The Adolis García Show. García displayed great discipline by laying off a couple of tough pitches with two strikes, drawing a two-out walk. Then Kole Calhoun ripped a line drive down the right field line and García sprinted with everything he had to score from first base. Nathaniel Lowe recorded his third hit of the night to provide some insurance, driving in Calhoun to give the Rangers a two-run lead.

Protecting the 8-6 lead with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Mariners top prospect Julio Rodríguez hit a 109-mph liner into left-center field, but García made a spectacular diving catch to rob the 21-year-old of an extra-base hit. Joe Barlow finished out the game by getting Jarred Kelenic to ground out, securing the victory.

What's Next?

The Rangers (3-9) begin a three-game series in Oakland on Friday against the Athletics (8-6). Texas will recall Glenn Otto (0-0, -.-- ERA) from Triple-A Round Rock to start against Oakland right-hander Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA).