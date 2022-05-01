ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers snapped their four-game losing streak, defeating the Atlanta Braves by a score of 3-1. The Rangers debuted their 1970s throwback uniforms in the victory, and it was appropriate given the pitching performance turned in by Dane Dunning.

The Texas starter went 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Dunning was also efficient with his pitch count, staying two pitches under the century mark.

"That's as good as I've ever seen him," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "He won the game for us."

Saturday's performance was not only the longest a Rangers starter has gone this season, it's the longest Dunning has ever gone into a game, topping a seven-inning performance all the way back on Sept. 15, 2020 as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

In his first year with Texas, the Rangers kept Dunning on a strict pitch and innings limit in 2021 to protect his health coming off Tommy John surgery that limited him to 34 innings over a two-year period. Now that Dunning is built up to go longer and logged 117 2/3 innings last year, the handcuffs are finally off.

And with Saturday's performance, Dunning said it's a weight off his shoulders.

"I definitely think I could have gone farther into that game," Dunning said. "I really wanted that last inning and definitely the ninth."

That eager mentality was set from the very beginning, which is something that Dunning has struggled with throughout his time in Texas. Heading into Saturday, opposing hitters have slashed .320/.383/.524/.907 against Dunning in the first inning throughout his big league career.

Chris Woodward praised Dunning 's dedication to eradicate this issue, talking with the pitching coaches about physical and mental adjustments to start games on a better note.

In the first inning of Saturday's game, Dunning struck out Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley in order.

"That just sets the tone in a lot of ways for our entire ballclub," Woodward said. "I know he struck out the side, but it was just the way he moved down the mound. It said, 'I'm coming after you.' Frankly, that's what we needed. I wasn't shocked by the outcome after seeing that first inning."

Corey Seager also help set the tone on the offensive side, following Dunning's perfect frame with a no-doubt home run to right field to give Texas the lead. It was the first time the Rangers had scored in the first inning since they jumped out to a 4-0 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day.

The offense has struggled in recent games, and Woodward tried different ways to shake things up. Two hitters who weren't on the active roster just days ago, Sam Huff and Zach Reks, both contributed to the Rangers' run total.

Huff came up with two on and two out in the second inning and lined a 0-2 slider into left field for an RBI single. After Atlanta cut the Rangers lead to 2-1 in the third inning, Reks recorded his first Major League hit and RBI with a two-out single to give Texas some insurance in the fourth.

Reks made his Major League debut on June 21, 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and only played six games before being sent back down to the minor leagues. Reks was finally brought back up to the big leagues prior to Saturday's game, taking the place of Spencer Howard, who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

So that first big-league hit was due, and it happened to come at a time where the offense needed it.

"Honestly, I was just thinking about going out there to help the team win," Reks said.

For Huff, it was a big deal to not only return to the big leagues, but also back to catching duties. Due to knee surgery last season, Huff was limited to first base and DH and it was pretty much out of the question for him to return to the big leagues after making his Major League debut in Sept. 2020.

Huff said it was a sigh of relief to get the single in his first at-bat of the game, but his work behind the plate did not go unnoticed.

"Sam did a great job behind the plate," Dunning said. "We were pretty spot on with what we wanted to do against each batter. He was fantastic between innings, just talking about each hitter and the approach that we were going to go. I thought he did a phenomenal job."

What's Next?

The Rangers (7-14) and Braves (10-12) wrap up their three-game series at Globe Life Field on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for Texas. The Braves have yet to announce their starter for Sunday. The Rangers will also finally get to wear their powder blue uniforms.