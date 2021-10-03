October 3, 2021
Rangers 7, Indians 2: Lyles Dominates As Texas Notches 60th Win

Jordan Lyles turned in one of his best starts of the season, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers hadn't played a game with the roof open at Globe Life Field since June 8. But on Saturday night, the Rangers made a game-time decision to open the roof for the final night game of the 2021 season.

While Mother Nature rewarded 27,362 fans with a gorgeous night in North Texas, the Rangers rewarded them with a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. It was the 60th win of the season for Texas, which is a minor consolation prize in a season filled with growing pains.

In what could be his last start with the Rangers, Jordan Lyles closed out an up-and-down season in fine fashion. Lyles kept the Indians at bay with seven solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits while walking one and striking out eight batters.

Lyles' season has not been exactly what he wanted in terms of numbers. Heading into play on Saturday, he has allowed the most homers in the Major Leagues and finished his campaign with a 5.15 ERA.

However, Lyles also finished the season with 180 innings, becoming the sixth American League pitcher to reach that mark. Despite the struggles from Lyles, he provided a very young team with valuable number of innings in the rotation and leadership in the clubhouse.

Lyles is set to become a free agent this winter.

Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) throws a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Rangers 7, Indians 2: Lyles Dominates As Texas Notches 60th Win

Offensively, Willie Calhoun got the Rangers on the board early with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. It's the first leadoff homer in the young history of Globe Life Field, as a Ranger or visiting player, regular season or postseason.

After tied the game in the third inning, Jonah Heim answered back in the fourth with a three-run shot to right field, giving Lyles all the run support he would need. The Rangers tacked on three more in the ninth, leading off the frame with three straight singles, then Charlie Culberson just missed a grand slam, settling for a two-run double.

What's Next

The Rangers (60-101) and Indians (79-82) wrap up their 2021 schedules on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.32 ERA) will start for the Rangers, while Aaron Civale (11-5, 4.03 ERA) takes the ball for Cleveland's final game known as the Indians. They are changing their name to the Guardians in 2022.

Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) throws a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
