Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Joey Gallo Addresses Trade Rumors, Open to Contract Extension

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night, welcoming the Los Angeles Angels to Globe Life Field.

Los Angeles Angels (17-25) @ Texas Rangers (13-27)

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

7:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-2, 3.89 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.67 ERA)

Broadcast

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports West

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

SS Andrelton Simmons 2B Matt Thaiss CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon DH Shohei Ohtani LF Justin Upton C Max Stassi 1B Jared Walsh RF Jo Adell

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH Nick Solak RF Joey Gallo C Jose Trevino SS Elvis Andrus 1B Ronald Guzmán 2B Anderson Tejeda LF Eli White

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30

eligible August 30 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Rougned Odor (right eye infection): eligible September 7

eligible September 7 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Joey Gallo Addresses Trade Rumors, Open to an Extension

Prior to Tuesday night's game, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo spoke to the media for the first time since the trade deadline. Gallo's name was thrown around pretty heavily in the final 24-48 hours ahead of the deadline, leaving many—including Gallo—doubting his future with the club.

"I don't really have a ton of social media during the season, so I didn't even realize I was even in the trade talks," Gallo recalled. "So I was like, 'Ah, whatever.' And then it started to increase and my friends from back home were messaging me … then I started to get a little nervous, like 'Oh man; I actually might be getting traded.'

"I've been in talks before, when I was in the minor leagues. But this one was was definitely a lot more real, where I went to (bed) and it was tough to sleep because I really didn't know if I was gonna wake up and be in a different city."

Not unlike the situation with Lance Lynn, Rangers GM Jon Daniels had conversations with Gallo before and after the deadline about the club's intentions. Also not unlike Lynn, Gallo told Daniels of his desire to remain with the organization.

"I think he knows how much I love to play here and I want to be here," Gallo said. "But obviously, business is business, too. I understand that aspect of it. So, yeah, there was communication and then right after the deadline he called me and talked to me and said 'Hey, we're not trading you and we're happy to still have you' and kind of explained everything. So there's no hard feelings at all; like I said, it's business, so I understand it."

It made sense for Daniels to test the market for Gallo. The Rangers have only two more seasons of control over Gallo, who will be due a substantial pay raise as he enters his second year of arbitration this winter. The Rangers have expressed consistent belief that Gallo can be a cornerstone player in Texas. Of course, that notion begs the question if Gallo is open to a contract extension with the Rangers.

"I obviously let (Daniels) know I would love to be here long term," Gallo said. "I love being a Texas Ranger. I was drafted as a Texas Ranger. I've always seen myself playing here for a long, long time. So when those trade rumors came up, that's why I was a little nervous, like 'Damn, this is not the way I saw things going.' So I let him know (that) I'm obviously open to extending the future here, but I have to get offers first."

As far as offers go, there are none yet. Gallo said there hasn't been anything "concrete" or "anything on the table." With Scott Boras as his agent, it will not be an easy endeavor to sign Gallo to an extension. With Gallo's numbers down this year, the Rangers could have leverage to get Gallo cheaper than they would if they approached Gallo after his short-yet-successful 2019 season.

On the flip side, this winter will be a good time for the Rangers to put their money where their mouth is. As mentioned before, the Rangers have expressed faith that Gallo could be a key piece of their franchise. The Rangers showed what kind of faith they had in Nomar Mazara after four seasons when they traded him to the White Sox last winter. We could see a similar evaluation of what the Rangers truly think of Gallo.

If this winter comes and goes with little-to-no talks of a contract extensions, that will speak louder than anything said publicly. The Rangers don't have to lock up Gallo this winter. But if the organization doesn't even kick the tires on an extension, that may tell us everything we need to know.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke