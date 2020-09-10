Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Calls Up Top Catching Prospect Sam Huff

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers head into Thursday afternoon's game seeking a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Angels (17-27) @ Texas Rangers (15-27)

Thursday, September 10, 2020

3:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

LAA: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-2, 2.49 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-4, 5.91 ERA)

Broadcast

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports West, MLB Network

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

SS Andrelton Simmons DH Matt Thaiss CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon 1B Jared Walsh C Max Stassi RF Jo Adell LF Taylor Ward 2B Luis Rengifo

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras 2B Rougned Odor 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo LF Nick Solak 1B Ronald Guzmán DH Derek Dietrich SS Anderson Tejeda C Jeff Mathis

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30

eligible August 30 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Roster Moves

The Rangers have selected the contract of C Sam Huff and recalled him to the Major League roster

OF Scott Heineman has been assigned to the alternate training site

Rangers Call Up Top Catching Prospect Sam Huff

The injury to Jose Trevino forced the Rangers to act on a notion they've been considering for a while: calling up top catching prospect Sam Huff.

There is obvious excitement around Huff joining the Major League roster. The consensus No. 2 prospect throughout numerous publications joins several other young Rangers that are getting an extended look in this unique MLB season. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Huff brings size, power, and athleticism to the catcher position.

Huff hasn't played any higher than Low-A ball in the minor leagues. Yet, the Rangers are eager to see where the 22-year-old catcher is in his development.

"I don't think there was really any debate," explained Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "We had kind of thought that all along, to get him here at some point. We're excited about it. I didn't want to see Trevino go down for any time period. But if it meant getting Sam here for that reason, I think we were all kind of on board with that."

Huff not only has the task of learning how to hit at the Major League level, but how to be on the receiving end of Major League pitching. There's a lot for the young catcher to navigate, and Chris Woodward believes the work behind the plate, along with the empty ballparks, could be what helps Huff's transition to the show.

“I think as a catcher, just controlling his emotions and sticking with the game plan and not getting rattled by the moment," Woodward said. "I think no fans is going to help him a little bit. He’s not going to have that constant barrage of hearing things or sensing that things aren’t going right. Being able to control the environment is going to be key for him. I think catching honestly does that for you because you get so locked into the game plan. You tend to get tunnel vision and ignore all the noise. The fact that there is no real noise helps him. I think it’s a softer landing for him."

Huff's strongest tool is undoubtedly his power. Woodward praised Huff's power so much that he isn't sure if he or Joey Gallo has more raw power.

"You watch them take BP, they both hit them really far," Woodward laughed. "It’s hard to say. Maybe the youthful Joey, but Joey works on a lot of things. He’s not just the grip-and-rip type anymore. He’s got a lot of purpose to what he does. Maybe Sam falls into the grip-and-rip category, but he does use the whole field. He hits them on top of the building in center field. I don’t know if I’ve seen anyone besides [Shohei] Ohtani do that. It’s impressive. The ball comes off his bat really hard.”

Huff is not in the starting lineup on Thursday, but Woodward said there's a good chance Huff will make his Major League debut on Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

