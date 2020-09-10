SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Calls Up Top Catching Prospect Sam Huff

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers head into Thursday afternoon's game seeking a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Angels (17-27) @ Texas Rangers (15-27)

Thursday, September 10, 2020
3:05 p.m. CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables
LAA: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-2, 2.49 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-4, 5.91 ERA)

Broadcast

Los Angeles Angels
TV: FOX Sports West, MLB Network
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. SS Andrelton Simmons
  2. DH Matt Thaiss
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. 3B Anthony Rendon
  5. 1B Jared Walsh
  6. C Max Stassi
  7. RF Jo Adell
  8. LF Taylor Ward
  9. 2B Luis Rengifo

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. 2B Rougned Odor
  3. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 1B Ronald Guzmán
  7. DH Derek Dietrich
  8. SS Anderson Tejeda
  9. C Jeff Mathis

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Roster Moves

  • The Rangers have selected the contract of C Sam Huff and recalled him to the Major League roster
  • OF Scott Heineman has been assigned to the alternate training site

Rangers Call Up Top Catching Prospect Sam Huff

The injury to Jose Trevino forced the Rangers to act on a notion they've been considering for a while: calling up top catching prospect Sam Huff.

There is obvious excitement around Huff joining the Major League roster. The consensus No. 2 prospect throughout numerous publications joins several other young Rangers that are getting an extended look in this unique MLB season. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Huff brings size, power, and athleticism to the catcher position. 

Huff hasn't played any higher than Low-A ball in the minor leagues. Yet, the Rangers are eager to see where the 22-year-old catcher is in his development.

"I don't think there was really any debate," explained Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "We had kind of thought that all along, to get him here at some point. We're excited about it. I didn't want to see Trevino go down for any time period. But if it meant getting Sam here for that reason, I think we were all kind of on board with that."

Huff not only has the task of learning how to hit at the Major League level, but how to be on the receiving end of Major League pitching. There's a lot for the young catcher to navigate, and Chris Woodward believes the work behind the plate, along with the empty ballparks, could be what helps Huff's transition to the show.

“I think as a catcher, just controlling his emotions and sticking with the game plan and not getting rattled by the moment," Woodward said. "I think no fans is going to help him a little bit. He’s not going to have that constant barrage of hearing things or sensing that things aren’t going right. Being able to control the environment is going to be key for him. I think catching honestly does that for you because you get so locked into the game plan. You tend to get tunnel vision and ignore all the noise. The fact that there is no real noise helps him. I think it’s a softer landing for him."

Huff's strongest tool is undoubtedly his power. Woodward praised Huff's power so much that he isn't sure if he or Joey Gallo has more raw power.

"You watch them take BP, they both hit them really far," Woodward laughed. "It’s hard to say. Maybe the youthful Joey, but Joey works on a lot of things. He’s not just the grip-and-rip type anymore. He’s got a lot of purpose to what he does. Maybe Sam falls into the grip-and-rip category, but he does use the whole field. He hits them on top of the building in center field. I don’t know if I’ve seen anyone besides [Shohei] Ohtani do that. It’s impressive. The ball comes off his bat really hard.”

Huff is not in the starting lineup on Thursday, but Woodward said there's a good chance Huff will make his Major League debut on Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taveras' Steal of Home Highlights Rangers 7-3 Win Over Angels

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's four hits and Leody Taveras' steal of home helped the Texas Rangers improve to 5-0 against the Los Angeles Angels this season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Woodward, Choo Reflect on Roberto Clemente

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo discuss the impact Roberto Clemente has on them and the game of baseball.

Chris Halicke

Ronald Guzmán Continues Success at the Plate, Helps Rangers Snap Losing Skid

Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzmán has looked like a different hitter since being recalled in late August. Open dialogue and a healthy mindset are big reasons why.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Joey Gallo Addresses Trade Rumors, Open to Contract Extension

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo said "it was tough to sleep" ahead of the trade deadline. Now that it's passed, speculation will rise over a potential contract extension for the All Star outfielder.

Chris Halicke

"It's Frustrating for These Guys" Rangers Own Baseball's Worst Record with Sixth Straight Loss

After going 10-10 in the first 20 games of the season, the Texas Rangers have gone 3-17 in the following 20 games. Needless to say, there's plenty of frustration to go around.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Young Players Testing Their Limits

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep as they wrap up an unconventional four-game series in Seattle on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Texas' Three Homers Aren't Enough to Snap Losing Skid

The Texas Rangers hit three home runs for the first time this season, but can't out-slug the Seattle Mariners in Sunday afternoon's loss.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup

While the youth of the Texas Rangers are getting the lion's share of the playing time, veteran outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is earning his spot in the lineup.

Chris Halicke

Anderson Tejeda Hits First Career Home Run from Right Side; Rangers Lose Fourth Straight

The Texas Rangers dropped their fourth straight, but Anderson Tejeda joined some great company with his seventh inning home run.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Kluber, Leclerc, Santana Shutdown as Focus Sharply Shifts Toward Youth

The Texas Rangers plan to give the younger players an extended look for the remainder of the season, which means veteran like Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus may not be in everyday roles.

Chris Halicke