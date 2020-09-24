Rangers vs Astros Pre-Game Notes: Nick Goody Designated For Assignment
Chris Halicke
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are set to open their final home series of the season against their division rival Houston Astros.
Houston Astros (28-28) @ Texas Rangers (19-37)
Thursday, September 23, 2020
7:05 p.m. CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.33 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.53 ERA)
Broadcast
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- CF George Springer
- 2B Jose Altuve
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- LF Kyle Tucker
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Josh Reddick
- C Dustin Garneau
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Willie Calhoun
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Nick Solak
- 2B Rougned Odor
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- 3B Sherten Apostel
- C Jeff Mathis
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
- Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
- Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
- Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Rangers Select Andrew Romine, Designate Nick Goody For Assignment
The Texas Rangers announced prior to Thursday night’s series opener with the Houston Astros that the club has selected the contract of INF Andrew Romine from the Alternate Training Site. To make room on both the Major League roster and active 28-man roster for Romine, the Rangers have designated RHP Nick Goody for assignment.
The nine-year MLB veteran has a career .235 batting average over 581 games with Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners, appearing at all nine positions and making starts at every position except pitcher and catcher. His last Major League game was with the Mariners on September 30, 2018 against the Rangers at Safeco Field (now called T-Mobile Park).
Goody went 0-2 with one save and a 9.00 ERA in 11 innings over 17 games for Texas in 2020. He was on the 10-day Injured List from August 12-25 with back spasms.
