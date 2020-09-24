Rangers vs Astros Pre-Game Notes: Nick Goody Designated For Assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are set to open their final home series of the season against their division rival Houston Astros.

Houston Astros (28-28) @ Texas Rangers (19-37)

Thursday, September 23, 2020

7:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.33 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.53 ERA)

Broadcast

Houston Astros

TV: AT & T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

CF George Springer 2B Jose Altuve DH Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman LF Kyle Tucker 1B Yuli Gurriel SS Carlos Correa RF Josh Reddick C Dustin Garneau

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo LF Nick Solak 2B Rougned Odor 1B Ronald Guzmán 3B Sherten Apostel C Jeff Mathis

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Select Andrew Romine, Designate Nick Goody For Assignment

The Texas Rangers announced prior to Thursday night’s series opener with the Houston Astros that the club has selected the contract of INF Andrew Romine from the Alternate Training Site. To make room on both the Major League roster and active 28-man roster for Romine, the Rangers have designated RHP Nick Goody for assignment.

The nine-year MLB veteran has a career .235 batting average over 581 games with Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners, appearing at all nine positions and making starts at every position except pitcher and catcher. His last Major League game was with the Mariners on September 30, 2018 against the Rangers at Safeco Field (now called T-Mobile Park).

Goody went 0-2 with one save and a 9.00 ERA in 11 innings over 17 games for Texas in 2020. He was on the 10-day Injured List from August 12-25 with back spasms.

