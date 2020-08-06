Inside The Rangers
Rangers at Athletics Pre-Game Notes: Injured List Not Off the Table for Rougned Odor

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers seek a bounce back win after falling to the Oakland Athletics on Stephen Piscotty's walk-off grand slam on Tuesday night. 

Texas Rangers (3-6) @ Oakland Athletics (7-4)

Wednesday, August 5, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-1, 0.00 ERA)
vs
OAK: LHP Sean Manaea (0-2, 7.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI, KNEW 960

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Shin-Soo Choo
  2. SS Elvis Andrus
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 1B Todd Frazier
  5. C Robinson Chirinos
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. DH Rob Refsnyder
  9. CF Scott Heineman

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. SS Marcus Semien
  2. CF Ramón Laureano
  3. 1B Matt Olson
  4. 3B Matt Chapman
  5. DH Mark Canha
  6. LF Robbie Grossman
  7. RF Stephen Piscotty
  8. 2B Tony Kemp
  9. C Austin Allen

Injury Report

Rougned Odor (right oblique tightness)
Update from Rangers manager Chris Woodward:

"I think he is going to go hit in the cage lightly. The way he swung yesterday it was sore enough we decided it didn’t make sense to push it. He’s going to swing and see how it feels. If it feels better than yesterday, we’ll have a better understanding of when he could possibly play. If it feels the same as yesterday, we’re looking at probably a couple of days."

If there is no significant improvement, the Rangers will consider putting Odor on the IL. That decision could factor in the upcoming roster cut when all MLB teams have to reduce their rosters to 28 players on Thursday.

Greg Bird (10-day IL: right calf strain)
Chris Woodward provided an update after Tuesday night's game:

“His calf is pretty sore. Pretty tight. I feel like he could have potentially played through it, but it’s not something we’re wanting to risk right now. It doesn’t make any sense if he can’t play a full game with the way Rougie [Odor] is. It didn’t make any sense to have a couple wounded guys on our bench.”

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)
The Rangers placed him on the 10-day IL early Sunday afternoon retroactive to July 30. He is supposed to start a throwing program this week.

Rafael Montero (10-day IL: forearm tightness)
He threw a bullpen session at the alternate training site on Wednesday. The Rangers believe he is close to being ready. He could possibly be activated when the Rangers come home this weekend. 

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)
He is shut down for four weeks and went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)
Leclerc has the same prognosis as Kluber. He is shut down for four weeks before any throwing. 

Rangers vs Manaea

  1. LF Shin-Soo Choo: 4-for-13, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 SO
  2. SS Elvis Andrus: 12-for-27, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 SO
  3. RF Joey Gallo: 1-for-9, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 SO
  4. 1B Todd Frazier: N/A
  5. C Robinson Chirinos: 3-for-8, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 SO
  6. 2B Nick Solak: 0-for-5, 1 BB
  7. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 0-for-6, 1 BB
  8. DH Rob Refsnyder: 3-for-9, 1 HR, 2 SO
  9. CF Scott Heineman: 0-for-4, 1 SO

Athletics vs Gibson

  1. SS Marcus Semien: 2-for-12, 1 SO
  2. CF Ramón Laureano: 6-for-8, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SO
  3. 1B Matt Olson: 4-for-9, 1 HR, 3 SO
  4. 3B Matt Chapman: 0-for-7, 1 SO
  5. DH Mark Canha: 0-for-5, 1 BB, 1 SO
  6. LF Robbie Grossman: 4-for-12, 1 BB, 3 SO
  7. RF Stephen Piscotty: 2-for-4
  8. 2B Tony Kemp: 0-for-3
  9. C Austin Allen: N/A

