Rangers Defeat Royals 5-4 in Spring Training Opener

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers bagged their first win of the spring, defeating the Kansas City Royals by a score of 5-4.

The Rangers' bats were quiet for six innings and trailed until the seventh inning. Trailing 3-0 in the top of the seventh, Ronald Guzman ripped a two-out double to left field, and was followed by a Ryan Dorow RBI single. Rob Refsnyder then tied the game with a two-run home run.

The Royals regained the lead in the eighth inning with an RBI single by Khalil Lee. The Rangers trailed heading to the ninth inning, but were able to come back again on an RBI single by Henry Ramos with two runners on base. An error by the Kansas City shortstop allowed the second runner to score, giving the Rangers a 5-4 lead.

James Jones, who came in to get the final out of the eighth inning, was able to secure the win after allowing a two-out walk. The final out came on a line-out to the warning track by Khalil Lee.

Highlights

Rangers starter Kolby Allard got two quick outs to start the game, but then walked Salvador Perez and gave up a two-run home run to Jorge Soler.

Taylor Hearn pitched a flawless second inning, retiring the side in order with two swinging strikeouts. We wrote earlier this week about Hearn wanting to bounce back from an unlucky 2019 debacle.

Luis Garcia, Derek Law, Jimmy Herget, and Kyle Bird all pitched shutout innings. Taylor Guerreri finished his inning, but surrendered a home run to Ryan O'Hearn.

Ronald Guzman was able to bounce back after striking out in his first two at-bats with a well struck double into the left field corner. He's trying to secure the first base job here in spring training, so being able to bounce back like that may go over well with his manager.

Arturo Reyes, who's slated to start Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, was unable to finish his his inning. He went 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, one earned run, and two walks.

Injury Report

Danny Santana left the game with tightness in his left calf. He was taken out as a precaution. It's not thought to be serious at this time, but we will get further clarity soon. Nick Solak was already penciled in to start tomorrow's game against the Brewers, so that decision is not affected by this news on Santana.

