Rangers Home Opener: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays in their home opener of the 2021 season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Happy Opening Day in Texas! The Texas Rangers begin their home schedule on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, expecting 40,000 fans in attendance at Globe Life Field.

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) at Texas Rangers (1-2)

Monday, April 5, 2021

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

TOR: LHP Steven Matz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: SportsNet

Radio: SN590

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe C Jose Trevino DH Brock Holt CF Eli White 3B Charlie Culberson

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien 3B Cavan Biggio SS Bo Bichette LF Teoscar Hernández DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Rowdy Tellez RF Randal Grichuk C Danny Jansen CF Jonathan Davis

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days.

Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.

Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.

Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.

60-Day Injured List

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined.

Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

