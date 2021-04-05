Rangers Home Opener: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Blue Jays
ARLINGTON, Texas — Happy Opening Day in Texas! The Texas Rangers begin their home schedule on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, expecting 40,000 fans in attendance at Globe Life Field.
Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) at Texas Rangers (1-2)
Monday, April 5, 2021
3:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
TOR: LHP Steven Matz (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Toronto Blue Jays
TV: SportsNet
Radio: SN590
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- C Jose Trevino
- DH Brock Holt
- CF Eli White
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- 3B Cavan Biggio
- SS Bo Bichette
- LF Teoscar Hernández
- DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- RF Randal Grichuk
- C Danny Jansen
- CF Jonathan Davis
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.
- Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.
60-Day Injured List
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
READ MORE: Governor Abbott Declines Rangers First Pitch, Boycotts MLB
READ MORE: New Rangers 'F-You' Tradition Shows Competitiveness & 'Grit'
READ MORE: Rangers Register First Win - 'Right The Ship'
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook