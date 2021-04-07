Hit 'Em Lowe: Rangers' Nate Lowe Powers Two Homers, Extends MLB RBI Lead

Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe continued his scorching start to the season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Offseason acquisition Nate Lowe is giving fans multiple reasons to be the next fan-favorite in Arlington.

Fourteen of them, actually.

The Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 7-4, which was highlighted by Lowe's two home runs and four RBI. That brings his total through five games to 14 RBI, the most since Baltimore's Chris Davis started the first five games of the 2013 season with 17 RBI.

Cincinnati's Tyler Naquin briefly overtook Lowe's RBI lead with a seven-RBI game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, but Lowe's four RBI keeps him atop the MLB leaderboard.

There was no question of who got the Rangers' cowboy hat after that performance.

Ronald Guzmán hit a 112-mph rocket for his first home run of the season, and Jonah Heim added on with his first big league home run.

The Rangers' four home runs in Tuesday's victory ties the Houston Astros for the most by a team in a regular season game at Globe Life Field. It is, however, the most by a team at the new ballpark with the roof closed.

On the pitching side, Dane Dunning commanded the first five innings of the game. After surrendering a first-inning home run to Bo Bichette, Dunning only faced two over the minimum, and retired the final 10 batters he faced. He allowed only the one run on three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts.

Taylor Hearn pitched a clean sixth inning, but after a walk and and a single, two wild pitches allowed Toronto to start climbing back in the game. Randal Grichuk followed with an RBI single off Hearn, and Bichette hit his second homer of the night off Matt Bush in the eighth inning to pull Toronto within two runs.

Brock Holt added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Nick Solak with an RBI single. Ian Kennedy closed things out with a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

