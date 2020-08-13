Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Derek Dietrich Set to Make Texas Debut at Second Base

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers face off with the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of their three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Seattle Mariners (7-12) @ Texas Rangers (7-9)

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

8:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

SEA: RHP Taijuan Walker (1-2, 5.79 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-1, 5.56 ERA)

Broadcast

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford 1B Dylan Moore CF Kyle Lewis 3B Kyle Seager C Austin Nola 2B Shed Long Jr. DH Daniel Vogelbach LF Tim Lopes RF Mallex Smith

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Shin-Soo Choo 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF Willie Calhoun RF Joey Gallo CF Nick Solak 2B Derek Dietrich SS Elvis Andrus 1B Rob Refsnyder C Jeff Mathis

Injury Report

Nick Goody (10-day IL: back spasms)

Goody had dealt with some back issues over the weekend, but was able to make two appearances out of the bullpen this week. Clearly, the back issues never fully subsided and the Rangers placed him on the 10-day IL effective Wednesday. Jimmy Herget was recalled to replace him in the bullpen.

Joe Palumbo (10-day IL: ulcerative colitis flare up)

Rangers manager Chris Woodward provided this update on Joe Palumbo on Saturday afternoon:

"He has some stomach issues I believe (ulcerative colitis), so it is a pretty major flareup going on right now. He is not in a good spot. He does not feel great. We are trying to figure out what it is, something he is eating. He’s just not in a good place. He doesn’t feel great. We are just trying to get it regulated and calmed down so we he comes off the IL, he’ll be ready to pitch for us. Because right now it would be really tough to go out there."

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)

Update from Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Monday:

"Danny worked out a little bit, fielded ground balls at first, continuing his throwing program. We really haven’t pushed the arm yet—he is hitting—we’ll ramp that up more in the next few days and have more information. I think Danny could DH right now and play first base. We would like to expand that versatility. To do so, we need to see where his arm us at. We’ll keep building up his arm before we are ready to activate him."

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

He is two weeks into a four-week shutdown. He went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

Leclerc has the same prognosis as Corey Kluber. He is only a few days behind Kluber, roughly a week and a half into a four-week shutdown.

Dietrich In, Odor Out

Newly acquired infielder Derek Dietrich will make his Rangers debut on Wednesday night. He will take Rougned Odor's spot in the lineup and in the field at second base.

"I just wanted to give Rougie a mental break," Rangers manager Chris Woodward explained. "It has been affecting him quite a bit. I can tell in his conversations with me, just his demeanor. You don’t see Rougie get down very often but he was pretty frustrated. I just basically told him, get with the hitting coaches and let’s figure this thing out. He has had success against Walker but I felt it was more important to give him a mental day. We need him."

The Rangers have shown interest in Dietrich on more than one occasion in previous years. After Dietrich opted out of his deal with the Cincinnati Reds last month, the Rangers came calling. Dietrich wound up with the Cubs, but after they granted his release on August 9, the Rangers landed the 31 year-old infielder.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to put on a Major League Baseball uniform, it’s special opportunity and honor," Dietrich said. "I'm very blessed and thankful and appreciative of the opportunity from Jon Daniels and the whole Rangers organization. I am here to bring energy, I am here to bring versatility, grit. I play the game hard, I love to play this game. My whole career, I’ve tried to help the team win any chance I can."

Dietrich slashed .187/.328/.462 with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs in 113 games with the Reds in 2019, but a shoulder injury derailed the latter half of his season. His first half was quite impressive, putting up a sizzling slash line of .270/.376/.706 with 17 home runs and 36 RBIs through June 1.

Seven of his 19 home runs came against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom Rangers starter Jordan Lyles spent the first half of 2019. One of his seven home runs came off Lyles in a three-homer game on May 28.

Dietrich hadn't seen Lyles prior to Wednesday's pregame Zoom calls with the media, but the two will take the field together on Wednesday night as teammates.

“There were a lot of home runs last year," Dietrich said. "He was probably the one guy that I didn’t want to really hit one off of that badly on the Pirates.”

