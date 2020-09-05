Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Kluber, Leclerc, Santana Shutdown as Focus Sharply Shifts Toward Youth
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers will take the field at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday night to try to even the four-game weekend series against the Mariners.
Texas Rangers (13-24) @ Seattle Mariners (16-22)
Saturday, September 5, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Open
Probables
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-4, 6.16 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.75 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- DH Jose Trevino
- RF Shin-Soo Choo
- 1B Scott Heineman
- LF Eli White
- C Jeff Mathis
- SS Anderson Tejeda
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- LF Dylan Moore
- CF Kyle Lewis
- 3B Kyle Seager
- 2B Ty France
- DH José Marmolejos
- 1B Evan White
- RF Phillip Ervin
- C Luis Torrens
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30
- Jesse Chavez (left big toe sprain): eligible September 2
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Rougned Odor (right eye infection): eligible September 7
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Kluber, Leclerc, Santana Shutdown as Focus Sharply Shifts Toward Youth
It's been well-documented for nearly two weeks that the Rangers are allowing the younger players in the organization to have an expanded role for the remainder of the season. However, we now have a clearer picture on what that will look like.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward announced on Saturday that Corey Kluber, José Leclerc, and Danny Santana will not play for the remainder of the season. Regarding veterans either currently on the roster or on the 10-day Inured List, Woodward wasn't afraid to point out their playing time may get significantly cut.
"I don't think it's about not playing, just not on an everyday basis," Woodward sais. "We've got to get these [young] guys in games. This is the only way we can do that. I don't want to get into specifics . You guys will obviously see as we go. You know lineups will be a little bit different. If guys have good games, I'd like to give them another opportunity. There's going to be a lot of conversations, a lot of learning."
Woodward was specifically asked about the ever perplexing Rougned Odor, answering that Odor will play once he returns from the IL, just not in an everyday role. Woodward expects Willie Calhoun to return, possibly as early as next week's homestand.
On Saturday night, prospect Anderson Tejeda will get his first career start at shortstop. He's just one of several young players Woodward and the coaching staff are excited to watch over the next three weeks.
"I want to see these guys," Woodward said. "I want to see how they handle the at-bats. We got to get a lot out of these 23 games. It’s really important for us as a staff, for them as players, to create the identity of what we are going to be moving forward especially the younger group."
