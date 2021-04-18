Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Orioles (7-8) at Texas Rangers (6-9)

Sunday, April 18, 2021

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

BAL: LHP John Means (1-0, 2.16 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-0, 4.05 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Baltimore Orioles

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network 2

Radio: 105.7 The Fan, O's Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe RF Adolis García DH David Dahl C Jose Trevino 3B Charlie Culberson LF Eli White CF Leody Taveras

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

CF Cedric Mullins RF Anthony Santander LF DJ Stewart 3B Maikel Franco 1B Ryan Mountcastle DH Rio Ruiz SS Freddy Galvis C Chance Sisco 2B Ramón Urías

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is less than two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front.

Davis is less than two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans threw live batting practice last Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.

Evans threw live batting practice last Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister now that the Rangers have returned to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed.

Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister now that the Rangers have returned to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins in early May.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced last Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced last Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," but still in a walking boot and will be for another week or so. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

