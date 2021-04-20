Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers begin a six-game road trip with their first divisional series of the season in Anaheim.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Rangers (7-9) at Los Angeles Angels (8-5)

Monday, April 19, 2021
8:38 PM CT
Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (1-1, 3.07 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-1, 3.32 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Baltimore Orioles
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. LF David Dahl
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 1B Nat Lowe
  5. 2B Nick Solak
  6. DH Willie Calhoun
  7. C Jose Trevino
  8. CF Adolis García
  9. 3B Brock Holt

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. DH Shohei Ohtani
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. LF Justin Upton
  5. RF Jared Walsh
  6. 1B Albert Pujols
  7. SS José Iglesias
  8. C Kurt Suzuki
  9. 3B Luis Rengifo

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
  • Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of last Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. Guzmán is being evaluated in Arlington. The Rangers should provide an update later in the week.
  • Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. The Rangers expect Huff to be ready for Opening Day of the minor league season, or shortly thereafter.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced last Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: Opening Day Outlier? Gibson Pitching Like Rangers 'Ace'

READ MORE: Gallo Lack Of HRs: Rangers Concern?

READ MORE: Walk-Off Hit Picks Up Rangers In 1-0 Thriller Over Orioles

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_15811184_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

USATSI_15923297 (1)
News

Opening Day Outlier? Kyle Gibson Pitching Like Rangers 'Ace'

USATSI_15881997 (1)
News

Gallo Lack Of HRs: Rangers Concern?

USATSI_10122749_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Texas Erupts For 26 Runs vs Orioles

USATSI_15924102 (1)
Game Day

Walk-Off Hit Picks Up Rangers In 1-0 Thriller Over Orioles

USATSI_15860296_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

USATSI_15855889 (1)
News

Scoreless: On Dunning's Sensational Rangers Start

USATSI_15919537 (1)
News

Pitching Tandems: Are The Rangers About to Pull The Plug?

USATSI_15920772 (1)
Game Day

Rangers' Bullpen Falters, Bats Silenced in 6-1 Loss to Orioles