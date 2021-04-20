Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers begin a six-game road trip with their first divisional series of the season in Anaheim.
Texas Rangers (7-9) at Los Angeles Angels (8-5)
Monday, April 19, 2021
8:38 PM CT
Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (1-1, 3.07 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-1, 3.32 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Baltimore Orioles
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- 1B Nat Lowe
- 2B Nick Solak
- DH Willie Calhoun
- C Jose Trevino
- CF Adolis García
- 3B Brock Holt
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- 2B David Fletcher
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- CF Mike Trout
- LF Justin Upton
- RF Jared Walsh
- 1B Albert Pujols
- SS José Iglesias
- C Kurt Suzuki
- 3B Luis Rengifo
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of last Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. Guzmán is being evaluated in Arlington. The Rangers should provide an update later in the week.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. The Rangers expect Huff to be ready for Opening Day of the minor league season, or shortly thereafter.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced last Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
