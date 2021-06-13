Rangers vs Dodgers: Trevino Out Of Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Latest on Khris Davis

The Texas Rangers are looking to build off Saturday night's win at Dodger Stadium, which snapped a streak of 16 straight losses on the road.

Texas Rangers (25-40) at Los Angeles Dodgers (38-26)

Sunday, June 13, 2021

3:10 PM CT

Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.26 ERA)

vs

LAD: RHP Walker Buehler (5-0, 2.56 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Dodgers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Spectrum SportsNet LA (Spanish), MLB Network

Radio: 570, KTNQ

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF Willie Calhoun CF Adolis García RF Joey Gallo 1B Nate Lowe 2B Nick Solak 3B Brock Holt C Jonah Heim P Dane Dunning

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

CF Mookie Betts SS Gavin Lux 2B Chris Taylor 1B Matt Beaty LF AJ Pollock 3B Zach McKinstry RF Luke Raley C Austin Barnes P Walker Buehler

Rangers Release Khris Davis

The Rangers announced Sunday that Khris Davis has been placed on unconditional release waivers. If he is not claimed by any club, he will become a free agent on Tuesday. The Rangers designated Davis for assignment on June 8.

After speaking with general manager Chris Young last week, they did not expect any type of trade to materialize with Davis. The Rangers were able to pull off a trade with Rougned Odor after designating him for assignment prior to the season, but they were not as optimistic when they decide to cut ties with Davis.

If Davis becomes a free agent, the Rangers are entirely on the hook for his $16.75 million salary.

Rangers Injury Report

Catcher Jose Trevino is out of Sunday's lineup resting a sore hip. Chris Woodward told the media Sunday morning that the decision was preventative. There is no concern at this point that Trevino will have to go to the Injured List.

10-Day Injured List

David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Dahl was eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but he has developed a back issue while recovering from the rib injury, per general manager Chris Young. There is no timetable for his return as of now.

Dahl was eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but he has developed a back issue while recovering from the rib injury, per general manager Chris Young. There is no timetable for his return as of now. Ian Kennedy (mild left hamstring strain): Per manager Chris Woodward, Kennedy's injury is not anything serious. Woodward expects him to be available for the second game in Houston next week.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.

Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.

What was thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion. Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain.

Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain. Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.

Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return. Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least two more weeks, then will be re-evaluated.

Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least two more weeks, then will be re-evaluated. Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

