Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Texas Rangers kick off a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore Orioles (5-8) at Texas Rangers (6-7)
Friday, April 16, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
BAL: RHP Jorge López (0-2, 11.42 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.09 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Baltimore Orioles
TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network 2
Radio: 105.7 The Fan, O's Radio
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Adolis García
- DH David Dahl
- 2B Nick Solak
- C Jose Trevino
- 3B Anderson Tejeda
- CF Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup
- CF Cedric Mullins
- RF Anthony Santander
- LF DJ Stewart
- 1B Trey Mancini
- 3B Maikel Franco
- DH Ryan Mountcastle
- 2B Rio Ruiz
- C Pedro Severino
- SS Freddy Galvis
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Calhoun is on his way to Arlington from Round Rock on Friday night. He could be activated as early as Saturday.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is less than two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans threw live batting practice on Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister now that the Rangers have returned to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): The Rangers expect Holt to be ready by the end of his time on the IL, which would be Saturday.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," but still in a walking boot and will be for another week or so. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
READ MORE: Adolis García's First Career Homer Lifts Rangers To Third-Straight Win Over Rays
READ MORE: Inspired By Jackie Robinson, Rangers' Hearn is a 'Tremendous Ambassador' For Baseball
READ MORE: Inside The Numbers: Early Returns on Rangers' Rotation, Pitching Tandems
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook