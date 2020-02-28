Spring Training (2/28/20): Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers make their longest trip of the spring to Tempe to take on their A.L. West rival, the Los Angeles Angels. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch today.

Texas Rangers (3-3) @ Los Angeles Angels (2-3)

Friday, February 28, 2020

1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)

Tempe Diablo Stadium | Tempe, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Shin-Soo Choo

LF Willie Calhoun

CF Danny Santana

DH Greg Bird

1B Ronald Guzman

SS Matt Duffy

3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

2B Anderson Tejeda

C Jeff Mathis

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

3B Tommy La Stella

CF Jo Adell

1B Albert Pujols

DH Shohei Ohtani

LF Michael Hermosillo

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Taylor Ward

C Anthony Bemboom

SS Arismendy Alcantara

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.



Shin-Soo Choo (left oblique tightness)

Choo's oblique has improved. He is in the lineup today, leading off and playing right field.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)

Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Started throwing program on Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

After missing a few days with a tight oblique and an illness, Shin-Soo Choo is in today's lineup, leading off and playing right field.

Lance Lynn is making his Cactus League debut. He's been throwing live bullpen sessions for over a week now. He gets to face live batters in a game setting today.

Other Rangers starters will make their first starts of the spring soon. Corey Kluber will start on Sunday against the Dodgers and Kyle Gibson will start on Monday against the Indians.

Jeff Mathis is also making his first start of the spring for the Rangers. He's currently in line to be the backup catcher behind Robinson Chirinos.

