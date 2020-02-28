Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Spring Training (2/28/20): Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Pre-Game Notes

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers make their longest trip of the spring to Tempe to take on their A.L. West rival, the Los Angeles Angels. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch today.  

Texas Rangers (3-3) @ Los Angeles Angels (2-3)

Friday, February 28, 2020
1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)
Tempe Diablo Stadium | Tempe, AZ

Probables:
TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
LAA: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Shin-Soo Choo
LF Willie Calhoun
CF Danny Santana
DH Greg Bird
1B Ronald Guzman
SS Matt Duffy
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2B Anderson Tejeda
C Jeff Mathis

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

3B Tommy La Stella
CF Jo Adell
1B Albert Pujols
DH Shohei Ohtani
LF Michael Hermosillo
2B Luis Rengifo
RF Taylor Ward
C Anthony Bemboom
SS Arismendy Alcantara

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)
He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.

Shin-Soo Choo (left oblique tightness)
Choo's oblique has improved. He is in the lineup today, leading off and playing right field. 

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)
Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Started throwing program on Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

  • After missing a few days with a tight oblique and an illness, Shin-Soo Choo is in today's lineup, leading off and playing right field. 
  • Lance Lynn is making his Cactus League debut. He's been throwing live bullpen sessions for over a week now. He gets to face live batters in a game setting today. 
  • Other Rangers starters will make their first starts of the spring soon. Corey Kluber will start on Sunday against the Dodgers and Kyle Gibson will start on Monday against the Indians. 
  • Jeff Mathis is also making his first start of the spring for the Rangers. He's currently in line to be the backup catcher behind Robinson Chirinos.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YouTube TV Drops FOX Sports Southwest; Texas Rangers Games No Longer Available to Subscribers

Texas Rangers fans that are subscribed to YouTube TV will not have access to their favorite baseball team's games.

Chris Halicke

Three Takeaways From Texas Rangers 13-1 Rout of Chicago Cubs

The Texas Rangers scored a baker's dozen against the Cubs at Surprise Stadium, improving to 3-3 in Cactus League play.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (2/27/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke

Greg Bird is Looking to Shed the Health Stigma in Opportunity With Rangers

The Texas Rangers have a competition at first base. Greg Bird is healthy and is ready to move past four years of injuries.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers vs Colorado Rockies – 2/26/20: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

Keep up with all the action as the Texas Rangers take on the Colorado Rockies in Cactus League action at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Leody Taveras is 'Definitely' a Major League Defender

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward talks about top prospect Leody Taveras and his possible future role on the big league club.

Kade Kistner

Texas Rangers Make It Interesting, But Fall to Royals 5-4

The Texas Rangers fell to 2-2 in Cactus League play on Tuesday, falling to the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

Chris Halicke

Cactus League: Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals Pre-Game Notes (2/25/20)

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back from yesterday's loss when they take on the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Halicke

Inside The Rangers Pre-Game Notes: Texas Rangers vs Cincinnati Reds (2/24/20)

Get ready for Monday's action in Goodyear, Arizona as the Texas Rangers take on the Cincinnati Reds in Cactus League play.

Chris Halicke

Nick Solak Homers, But Rangers Fall to Reds 9-6

The Texas Rangers dropped their first game of Cactus League play, losing to the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 9-6.

Chris Halicke