Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Spring Training (2/29/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

Chris Halicke

Happy Leap Day! 

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox at Surprise Stadium today. The Rangers fell to 3-4 in Cactus League play yesterday, losing to the Angels by a score of 7-2. Here's everything you need to know before first pitch.

Chicago White Sox (4-2) @ Texas Rangers (3-4)

Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
CWS: RHP Drew Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Shin-Soo Choo
SS Elvis Andrus
RF Joey Gallo
3B Todd Frazier
LF Willie Calhoun
CF Danny Santana
2B Rougned Odor
1B Ronald Guzman
C Nick Ciuffo

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

3B Yoan Moncada
2B Danny Mendick
1B Jose Abreu
DH Daniel Palka
LF Eloy Jimenez
CF Luis Robert
C James McCann
SS Leury Garcia
RF Adam Engel

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)
The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for about two weeks. 

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)
He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Started throwing program on Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

  • The Rangers are potentially starting seven, if not eight of their Opening Day starters. The biggest name in question is Ronald Guzman, who is in a competition for first base with Greg Bird. 
  • Nick Ciuffo may be in line for more Cactus League action with Jose Trevino now sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right index finger. Ciuffo has performed well so far this spring, going 4-for-7 with 1 home run, 2 RBI's, and a walk. 
  • Jonathan Hernandez, today's starter for the Rangers, has looked sharp so far. He's pitched two innings and struck out four and walked one batter. He's fighting for a spot in the Rangers' bullpen out of camp. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Rangers 2020 Opening Day Roster Projection – 2nd Edition

Rangers insider Chris Halicke makes his second set of projections for the 2020 Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.

Chris Halicke

Lance Lynn Makes Cactus League Debut; Rangers Fall to Angels 7-2

Texas Rangers starter Lance Lynn made his Cactus League debut on Friday against the Angels. The Rangers lost to the Angels by a score of 7-2.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (2/28/20): Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers make their longest trip of the spring to Tempe to take on their A.L. West rival, the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

YouTube TV Drops FOX Sports Southwest; Texas Rangers Games No Longer Available to Subscribers

Texas Rangers fans that are subscribed to YouTube TV will not have access to their favorite baseball team's games.

Chris Halicke

Three Takeaways From Texas Rangers 13-1 Rout of Chicago Cubs

The Texas Rangers scored a baker's dozen against the Cubs at Surprise Stadium, improving to 3-3 in Cactus League play.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (2/27/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke

Greg Bird is Looking to Shed the Health Stigma in Opportunity With Rangers

The Texas Rangers have a competition at first base. Greg Bird is healthy and is ready to move past four years of injuries.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers vs Colorado Rockies – 2/26/20: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

Keep up with all the action as the Texas Rangers take on the Colorado Rockies in Cactus League action at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Leody Taveras is 'Definitely' a Major League Defender

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward talks about top prospect Leody Taveras and his possible future role on the big league club.

Kade Kistner

Texas Rangers Make It Interesting, But Fall to Royals 5-4

The Texas Rangers fell to 2-2 in Cactus League play on Tuesday, falling to the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

Chris Halicke