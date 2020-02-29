Spring Training (2/29/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

Happy Leap Day!

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox at Surprise Stadium today. The Rangers fell to 3-4 in Cactus League play yesterday, losing to the Angels by a score of 7-2. Here's everything you need to know before first pitch.

Chicago White Sox (4-2) @ Texas Rangers (3-4)

Saturday, February 29, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

CWS: RHP Drew Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Shin-Soo Choo

SS Elvis Andrus

RF Joey Gallo

3B Todd Frazier

LF Willie Calhoun

CF Danny Santana

2B Rougned Odor

1B Ronald Guzman

C Nick Ciuffo

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Danny Mendick

1B Jose Abreu

DH Daniel Palka

LF Eloy Jimenez

CF Luis Robert

C James McCann

SS Leury Garcia

RF Adam Engel

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for about two weeks.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.



Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Started throwing program on Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

The Rangers are potentially starting seven, if not eight of their Opening Day starters. The biggest name in question is Ronald Guzman, who is in a competition for first base with Greg Bird.

Nick Ciuffo may be in line for more Cactus League action with Jose Trevino now sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right index finger. Ciuffo has performed well so far this spring, going 4-for-7 with 1 home run, 2 RBI's, and a walk.

Jonathan Hernandez, today's starter for the Rangers, has looked sharp so far. He's pitched two innings and struck out four and walked one batter. He's fighting for a spot in the Rangers' bullpen out of camp.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.