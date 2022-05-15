Adolis García and Kole Calhoun powered the Rangers to a 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers avoided a sweep from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, winning by a score of 7-1. The Rangers improved to 14-19 with the victory.

While the offense was stagnant in the first two games of the series, Kole Calhoun and Adolis García helped break the dam. Both Calhoun and García hit two home runs apiece, accounting for all seven of the Rangers' runs.

Calhoun was the first to break through. After Boston broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning, Calhoun ended the shutout and Boston's no-hit bid with a solo home run hit into the visitor's bullpen.

In the sixth, García helped keep the Red Sox off the board with a sensational catch in center field. Before he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the inning, he told Rangers starter Martín Pérez he was going to win him the game. Sure enough, García came up wth two on and two out and lined a three-run homer into the Rangers' bullpen. Calhoun immediately followed with his second blast of the game, giving Texas a 5-1 advantage.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

García padded the Rangers' lead with a two-run shot in the eighth inning.

"He's definitely a fun player to watch," Calhoun said of García. "[He's] definitely a talented ballplayer—one of the most talented I've played with for sure. It's important that he knows that. He can carry this team singlehandedly for an extended amount of time. For him to be as humble as he is and work as hard as he does and have that kind of talent, that's the makeup of a special player."

Pérez helped reset the Rangers' pitching staff, which has struggled in recent games. The veteran left-hander allowed one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Over his past five starts, Pérez has only allowed three earned runs in 32 2/3 innings.

What's Next?

The Rangers welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town for a three-game series to wrap up their homestand at Globe Life Field. Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA) is set to start for the Rangers, facing off against Mansfield native Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 2.45 ERA).