Skip to main content

Power Rangers: Adolis García, Kole Calhoun Each Hit 2 Home Runs in Win Over Red Sox

Adolis García and Kole Calhoun powered the Rangers to a 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers avoided a sweep from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, winning by a score of 7-1. The Rangers improved to 14-19 with the victory.

While the offense was stagnant in the first two games of the series, Kole Calhoun and Adolis García helped break the dam. Both Calhoun and García hit two home runs apiece, accounting for all seven of the Rangers' runs.

Calhoun was the first to break through. After Boston broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning, Calhoun ended the shutout and Boston's no-hit bid with a solo home run hit into the visitor's bullpen.

In the sixth, García helped keep the Red Sox off the board with a sensational catch in center field. Before he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the inning, he told Rangers starter Martín Pérez he was going to win him the game. Sure enough, García came up wth two on and two out and lined a three-run homer into the Rangers' bullpen. Calhoun immediately followed with his second blast of the game, giving Texas a 5-1 advantage.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after hitting an rbi double during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Red Sox 7, Rangers 1: Texas Bats Overmatched By Pivetta

The Texas Rangers offense "just missed" a lot of fastballs from Boston starter Nick Pivetta in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

By Chris HalickeMay 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Hearn Helps 'Set The Tone' For Another Strong Pitching Performance As Rangers Top Royals

Taylor Hearn's best outing of the season helped set the tone for a strong pitching performance as the Texas Rangers claimed Thursday's rubber match against the Kansas City Royals.

By Chris HalickeMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will face off in a rubber match on Thursday night at Globe Life Field, but Marcus Semien won't be in the Rangers' starting lineup.

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

García padded the Rangers' lead with a two-run shot in the eighth inning.

"He's definitely a fun player to watch," Calhoun said of García. "[He's] definitely a talented ballplayer—one of the most talented I've played with for sure. It's important that he knows that. He can carry this team singlehandedly for an extended amount of time. For him to be as humble as he is and work as hard as he does and have that kind of talent, that's the makeup of a special player."

Pérez helped reset the Rangers' pitching staff, which has struggled in recent games. The veteran left-hander allowed one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Over his past five starts, Pérez has only allowed three earned runs in 32 2/3 innings.

What's Next?

The Rangers welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town for a three-game series to wrap up their homestand at Globe Life Field. Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA) is set to start for the Rangers, facing off against Mansfield native Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 2.45 ERA).

May 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after hitting an rbi double during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Red Sox 7, Rangers 1: Texas Bats Overmatched By Pivetta

By Chris HalickeMay 14, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Hearn Helps 'Set The Tone' For Another Strong Pitching Performance As Rangers Top Royals

By Chris HalickeMay 13, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022
Luisangel Acuna
News

Watch: Rangers Prospect Luisangel Acuña Homers in Hickory

By Matthew PostinsMay 12, 2022
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) scores ahead of the tag of Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Turn In Another 'Sloppy' Performance; Fall to Royals, 8-2

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Royals Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Allard Recalled

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
Jul 3, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler (5) hits a home run in the fifth inning of the game against the Seattle Mariners at the Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.
News

Ian Kinsler, John Blake Selected to Rangers Hall of Fame

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Seager's Two Homers Help Revive Rangers' Bats in 6-4 Win Over Royals

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022