Rangers Avoid No-Hitter, But Fall To Yankees, 1-0

The Texas Rangers avoided a third no-hitter in two seasons, but were still shut out in Monday's rubber match against the New York Yankees.

The Texas Rangers dropped their rubber match with the New York Yankees on Monday, losing by a score of 1-0. The defeat drops the Rangers to 11-16 on the season.

Yankees starter Nestor Cortes had his way with the Rangers lineup. The southpaw flirted with history, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning, but Rangers center fielder Eli White ended the no-hit bid with a one-out single. Cortes was immediately pulled after White's hit, but he dominated for 7 1/3 innings, striking out 11 batters while walking four.

Rangers starter Jon Gray was a bit inconsistent early on, but right the ship and kept the Yankees off the board during his 4 1/3 innings of work. Gray, who has already made two trips to the Injured List this season, was pulled for precautionary reasons in the fifth inning with a knee issue—the same knee responsible for his most recent IL stint. The club announced that Gray will be evaluated on Tuesday.

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo drops the bat after a hit to drive in a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Brock Burke came in with one on and one out in the fifth, and immediately got himself in hot water. The left-hander allowed a single by Jose Trevino then walked DJ LeMahieu to load the bases with Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo lurking. Burke didn't buckle under the pressure, and struck out both hitters to end the threat. He went on to cover the next two innings as well, keeping the game scoreless as Cortes flirted with a no-hitter.

In the eighth inning, Brett Martin had no such luck against Judge and Rizzo. After retiring LeMahieu to start the frame, Martin gave up a single to Judge, then a double to Rizzo. Judge got a sensational jump and scored from first base, breaking the scoreless tie.

One is all the Yankees needed. Aroldis Chapman came in for New York in the ninth inning and slammed the door.

What's Next?

The Rangers head home to Arlington to begin a nine-game homestand at Globe Life Field. First, the Kansas City Royals come to town for a three-game series, starting Tuesday night. Martín Pérez (0-2, 2.25 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers, facing off against Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller (1-2, 1.74 ERA).