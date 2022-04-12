Rangers vs Rockies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to split a short two-games series with the Colorado Rockies after losing the first game on a controversial call.
Colorado Rockies (3-1) at Texas Rangers (1-3)
Tuesday, April 12, 2021
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
COL: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Colorado Rockies
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- DH Willie Calhoun
Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup
- LF Connor Joe
- RF Charlie Blackmon
- DH Kris Bryant
- 1B C.J. Cron
- 2B Brendan Rodgers
- CF Randal Grichuk
- C Elias Díaz
- SS José Iglesias
- 3B Garrett Hampson
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. It is expected that Richards will be activated when is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Richards is pitching a rehab assignment for Triple-A Round Rock in Sugarland on Tuesday.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.