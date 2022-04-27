Skip to main content

Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Chris Woodward Shuffles Lineup

After splitting the first two games of a four-game series with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers look to retake the advantage on Wednesday against their in-state rival.

Houston Astros (8-9) at Texas Rangers (6-11)

Wednesday, April 27, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KTRH 740, TUDN/KLAT

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. RF Kole Calhoun
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. DH Mitch Garver
  6. LF Willie Calhoun
  7. CF Adolis García
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. 3B Brad Miller
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 10, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses for photos with the Masters Trophy following the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports
Play

Masters Winner To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Rangers-Astros Game

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner and a Dallas resident, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

By Chris Halicke3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Taylor Hearn Can't Avoid Big Inning As Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-1

Taylor Hearn couldn't avoid the big inning while the bats went cold in Tuesday's loss tot eh Houston Astros.

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Brad Miller
Play

Rangers' Brad Miller Takes Batting Practice in Jeans — But Why?

The Cowboy Hat after a win is a fun tradition for the Texas Rangers. But what about Traveling Pants?

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. RF Chas McCormick
  2. DH Michael Brantley
  3. 3B Alex Bregman
  4. LF Yordan Alvarez
  5. 2B Aledmys Díaz
  6. 1B J.J. Matijevic
  7. SS Jeremy Peña
  8. C Jason Castro
  9. CF Jose Siri

Rangers Roster Alert

Catcher Sam Huff is on the club's taxi squad. Jonah Heim is expected to go on the paternity leave very soon as he and his wife expect their child to be born.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward initially said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. However, Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, so it might not be too long of a delay until he returns.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Apr 10, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses for photos with the Masters Trophy following the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports
News

Masters Winner To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Rangers-Astros Game

By Chris Halicke3 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Taylor Hearn Can't Avoid Big Inning As Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-1

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
Brad Miller
News

Rangers' Brad Miller Takes Batting Practice in Jeans — But Why?

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Astros Pregame Notes: Texas Aims To Continue Winning Ways

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a double to drive in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

García's 'Adjustments' Lead To Yet Another Clutch Rangers Hit Against The Astros

By Chris HalickeApr 26, 2022
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after hitting a double that drove in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

'El Bombi' Strikes Again As Rangers Top Astros, 6-2

By Chris HalickeApr 26, 2022
Apr 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Woodward: Rocky Start Might Be 'The Best Thing That Happened To This Group'

By Chris HalickeApr 25, 2022
Sep 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) scores ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: The Silver Boot Series Kicks Off in Arlington

By Chris HalickeApr 25, 2022