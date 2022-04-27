Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Chris Woodward Shuffles Lineup

After splitting the first two games of a four-game series with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers look to retake the advantage on Wednesday against their in-state rival.

Houston Astros (8-9) at Texas Rangers (6-11)

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KBME, KTRH 740, TUDN/KLAT

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Kole Calhoun 2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager 1B Nathaniel Lowe DH Mitch Garver LF Willie Calhoun CF Adolis García C Jonah Heim 3B Brad Miller

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

RF Chas McCormick DH Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman LF Yordan Alvarez 2B Aledmys Díaz 1B J.J. Matijevic SS Jeremy Peña C Jason Castro CF Jose Siri

Rangers Roster Alert

Catcher Sam Huff is on the club's taxi squad. Jonah Heim is expected to go on the paternity leave very soon as he and his wife expect their child to be born.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.

Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return. RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward initially said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. However, Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, so it might not be too long of a delay until he returns.

60-Day Injured List