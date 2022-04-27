Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Chris Woodward Shuffles Lineup
Houston Astros (8-9) at Texas Rangers (6-11)
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KTRH 740, TUDN/KLAT
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Mitch Garver
- LF Willie Calhoun
- CF Adolis García
- C Jonah Heim
- 3B Brad Miller
Masters Winner To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Rangers-Astros Game
Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner and a Dallas resident, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.
Taylor Hearn Can't Avoid Big Inning As Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-1
Taylor Hearn couldn't avoid the big inning while the bats went cold in Tuesday's loss tot eh Houston Astros.
Rangers' Brad Miller Takes Batting Practice in Jeans — But Why?
The Cowboy Hat after a win is a fun tradition for the Texas Rangers. But what about Traveling Pants?
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- RF Chas McCormick
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- LF Yordan Alvarez
- 2B Aledmys Díaz
- 1B J.J. Matijevic
- SS Jeremy Peña
- C Jason Castro
- CF Jose Siri
Rangers Roster Alert
Catcher Sam Huff is on the club's taxi squad. Jonah Heim is expected to go on the paternity leave very soon as he and his wife expect their child to be born.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward initially said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. However, Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, so it might not be too long of a delay until he returns.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.