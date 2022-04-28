Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Sam Huff Recalled

The Texas Rangers are seeking a series split with the Houston Astros Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Houston Astros (9-9) at Texas Rangers (6-12)

Thursday, April 28, 2022

1:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (1-0, 1.89 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.86 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KBME, TUDN/KLAT

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Kole Calhoun 2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager C Mitch Garver 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Adolis García DH Willie Calhoun LF Brad Miller 3B Andy Ibáñez

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

RF Chas McCormick DH Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman LF Yordan Alvarez 1B Yuli Gurriel 2B Aledmys Díaz SS Jeremy Peña CF Jose Siri C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Roster Moves

C Jonah Heim placed on MLB Paternity List. He may miss up to three days.

C Sam Huff recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

It is possible that Sam Huff could catch one game while he takes Heim's place on the roster, but Chris Woodward plans for Mitch Garver to carry the load during Heim's absence. The move was made because the Rangers needed a catcher for the next three days, and Huff is already on the 40-man roster.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.

General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston. RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.

Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return. RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, and will begin a rehab assignment with Round Rock Thursday night.

60-Day Injured List