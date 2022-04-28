Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Sam Huff Recalled
Houston Astros (9-9) at Texas Rangers (6-12)
Thursday, April 28, 2022
1:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (1-0, 1.89 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.86 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, TUDN/KLAT
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- DH Willie Calhoun
- LF Brad Miller
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- RF Chas McCormick
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- LF Yordan Alvarez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- 2B Aledmys Díaz
- SS Jeremy Peña
- CF Jose Siri
- C Martín Maldonado
Rangers Roster Moves
- C Jonah Heim placed on MLB Paternity List. He may miss up to three days.
- C Sam Huff recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
It is possible that Sam Huff could catch one game while he takes Heim's place on the roster, but Chris Woodward plans for Mitch Garver to carry the load during Heim's absence. The move was made because the Rangers needed a catcher for the next three days, and Huff is already on the 40-man roster.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, and will begin a rehab assignment with Round Rock Thursday night.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.