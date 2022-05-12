Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will face off in a rubber match on Thursday night at Globe Life Field, but Marcus Semien won't be in the Rangers' starting lineup.

Kansas City Royals (10-18) at Texas Rangers (12-17)

Thursday, May 12, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

KC: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 6.53 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Brad Miller C Jonah Heim SS Corey Seager CF Adolis García RF Kole Calhoun DH Nick Solak 1B Nathaniel Lowe LF Eli White 2B Andy Ibáñez

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

RF Whit Merrifield LF Andrew Benintendi DH Salvador Perez 1B Hunter Dozier SS Bobby Witt Jr. 3B Emmanuel Rivera CF Michael A. Taylor 2B Nicky Lopez C Sebastian Rivero

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Josh Sborz recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

LHP Kolby Allard optioned to Round Rock

Semien Out of Starting Lineup

Playing all 162 games in a season means a lot to Marcus Semien. But after starting the season with a .165/.228/.217/.446 slash line and no home runs, manager Chris Woodward decided to give a day off to the player who signed a seven-year, $175 million contract this offseason.

"We had a good talk about it. He wants to play 162 every year. I love that he values 162," Woodward said. "But I just thought today, mentally and physically, it was just a good day for him to kind of decompress. He's as prepared as it comes. But I just felt like after (Wednesday night's) game, it makes sense."

Woodward did say that Semien will be available off the bench if the right matchup presented itself. He was also clear that he won't be aiming to get him into the game just to maintain his hope for a 162-game season.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.

Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster. RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday, and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock on Wednesday.

60-Day Injured List