Skip to main content

Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will face off in a rubber match on Thursday night at Globe Life Field, but Marcus Semien won't be in the Rangers' starting lineup.

Kansas City Royals (10-18) at Texas Rangers (12-17)

Thursday, May 12, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
KC: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 6.53 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brad Miller
  2. C Jonah Heim
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. RF Kole Calhoun
  6. DH Nick Solak
  7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  8. LF Eli White
  9. 2B Andy Ibáñez

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. RF Whit Merrifield
  2. LF Andrew Benintendi
  3. DH Salvador Perez
  4. 1B Hunter Dozier
  5. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
  6. 3B Emmanuel Rivera
  7. CF Michael A. Taylor
  8. 2B Nicky Lopez
  9. C Sebastian Rivero
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luisangel Acuna
Play

Watch: Rangers Prospect Luisangel Acuña Homers in Hickory

Top 10 Rangers prospect hits his first home run of the season as Hickory beats Greensboro

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) scores ahead of the tag of Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Turn In Another 'Sloppy' Performance; Fall to Royals, 8-2

Poor hitting and abysmal defense encapsulated a "sloppy" performance by the Texas Rangers in their 8-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Play

Rangers at Royals Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Allard Recalled

The Texas Rangers recalled Kolby Allard as they go with an opener in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
May 11, 2022

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Josh Sborz recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
  • LHP Kolby Allard optioned to Round Rock

Semien Out of Starting Lineup

Playing all 162 games in a season means a lot to Marcus Semien. But after starting the season with a .165/.228/.217/.446 slash line and no home runs, manager Chris Woodward decided to give a day off to the player who signed a seven-year, $175 million contract this offseason.

"We had a good talk about it. He wants to play 162 every year. I love that he values 162," Woodward said. "But I just thought today, mentally and physically, it was just a good day for him to kind of decompress. He's as prepared as it comes. But I just felt like after (Wednesday night's) game, it makes sense."

Woodward did say that Semien will be available off the bench if the right matchup presented itself. He was also clear that he won't be aiming to get him into the game just to maintain his hope for a 162-game season.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday, and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock on Wednesday.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Luisangel Acuna
News

Watch: Rangers Prospect Luisangel Acuña Homers in Hickory

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) scores ahead of the tag of Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Turn In Another 'Sloppy' Performance; Fall to Royals, 8-2

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Royals Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Allard Recalled

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
Jul 3, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler (5) hits a home run in the fifth inning of the game against the Seattle Mariners at the Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.
News

Ian Kinsler, John Blake Selected to Rangers Hall of Fame

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Seager's Two Homers Help Revive Rangers' Bats in 6-4 Win Over Royals

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Rangers' Mitch Garver to Injured List, Sam Huff Returns

By Chris HalickeMay 10, 2022
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo drops the bat after a hit to drive in a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers Avoid No-Hitter, But Fall To Yankees, 1-0

By Chris HalickeMay 9, 2022
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Third Straight Series Win

By Chris HalickeMay 9, 2022