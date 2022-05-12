Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup
Kansas City Royals (10-18) at Texas Rangers (12-17)
Thursday, May 12, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
KC: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 6.53 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Brad Miller
- C Jonah Heim
- SS Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- DH Nick Solak
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- LF Eli White
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- RF Whit Merrifield
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- DH Salvador Perez
- 1B Hunter Dozier
- SS Bobby Witt Jr.
- 3B Emmanuel Rivera
- CF Michael A. Taylor
- 2B Nicky Lopez
- C Sebastian Rivero
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Josh Sborz recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
- LHP Kolby Allard optioned to Round Rock
Semien Out of Starting Lineup
Playing all 162 games in a season means a lot to Marcus Semien. But after starting the season with a .165/.228/.217/.446 slash line and no home runs, manager Chris Woodward decided to give a day off to the player who signed a seven-year, $175 million contract this offseason.
"We had a good talk about it. He wants to play 162 every year. I love that he values 162," Woodward said. "But I just thought today, mentally and physically, it was just a good day for him to kind of decompress. He's as prepared as it comes. But I just felt like after (Wednesday night's) game, it makes sense."
Woodward did say that Semien will be available off the bench if the right matchup presented itself. He was also clear that he won't be aiming to get him into the game just to maintain his hope for a 162-game season.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday, and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock on Wednesday.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.