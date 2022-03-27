Rangers Fall To Rockies, Win Streak Ends at Five Games

The Texas Rangers had their five-game win streak snapped Saturday as they fell to the Colorado Rockies, 8-7.

The Rangers, who lead Major League Baseball with 68 runs scored and 20 home runs this spring, trailed 6-1 heading to the sixth inning. Willie Calhoun brought the Rangers within two in the frame with a bases-loaded double, plating three runs. Josh Smith, who has had a standout performance this spring, later tied the game with a two-run home run in the eighth.

Smith, one of the top prospects in the organization, has a five-game hit streak and has gone 6-for-9 at the plate thus far, appearing mostly as a reserve.

The Rockies jumped back in front for good by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth, taking the lead on an error by Ezequiel Duran. A solo homer by Zach Reks in the ninth inning brought Texas within a run and Matt Carpenter gave the final pitch of the ballgame a ride to deep center field, but the game would end with the Rangers’ potential tying run stranded at first base.

Taylor Hearn made his second start of the spring, allowing one run on five hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. The 6-foot-6 southpaw also struck out two batters while not allowing any free passes. Saturday's earned run is the only one surrendered by Hearn through two starts and 4 2/3 innings (1.93 ERA).

On par with typical spring training habits, Hearn focused on refining his pitch mix with a heavy focus on his cutter, a pitch he added over the offseason. He threw around eight to 10 of them while also mixing in a good amount of sliders and changeups. All but one of the hits allowed generated weak contact, but were unable to produce outs.

"I was just focusing on continuing to throw my cutter," Hearn said. "I think it got good results with some weak contact, so I'm fine with that. It kind of kept the guys from leaning out over the plate on my sinker and fastball. It definitely did help out a lot."

The Rangers continue Cactus League play Sunday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Surprise for a 3:05 p.m. CT contest. Right-hander A.J. Alexy (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for Texas and will square off with Arizona lefty Tyler Gilbert (0-0, 0.00).

The Rangers and Kansas City Royals have also scheduled a ‘B’ game for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on the Kansas City back fields in Surprise. Left-handers Kolby Allard and John King, and righties Garrett Richards and Brandon Workman are scheduled to pitch.