Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

The Texas Rangers look to build off their gutsy win over Seattle on Thursday as they open a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics.

Texas Rangers (3-9) at Oakland Athletics (8-6)

Friday, April 22, 2022
8:40 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
OAK: RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: A's Cast, KNEW 960, KIQI

Friday night's game is the second part of a doubleheader on Friday Night Baseball, exclusively on Apple TV+. It will not be on any regional sports network (Bally Sports Southwest or NBC Sports in the Bay Area) or MLB.TV.

You do not need a subscription to Apple TV+ in order to watch Friday's game, as it is free to the public. Only an Apple ID is required.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. RF Kole Calhoun
  7. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. C Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. LF Tony Kemp
  2. 3B Sheldon Neuse
  3. DH Sean Murphy
  4. 1B Seth Brown
  5. SS Elvis Andrus
  6. C Austin Allen
  7. CF Cristian Pache
  8. RF Mickey McDonald
  9. 2B Nick Allen

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Jon Gray added to 10-day Injured List (knee sprain)
  • RHP Glenn Otto recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start.
  • RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard is scheduled to start on Sunday in Oakland.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List

  • RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field last Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week during the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.

