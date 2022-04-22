Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

The Texas Rangers look to build off their gutsy win over Seattle on Thursday as they open a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics.

Texas Rangers (3-9) at Oakland Athletics (8-6)

Friday, April 22, 2022

8:40 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

OAK: RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: A's Cast, KNEW 960, KIQI

Friday night's game is the second part of a doubleheader on Friday Night Baseball, exclusively on Apple TV+. It will not be on any regional sports network (Bally Sports Southwest or NBC Sports in the Bay Area) or MLB.TV.

You do not need a subscription to Apple TV+ in order to watch Friday's game, as it is free to the public. Only an Apple ID is required.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Brad Miller 2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager CF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe RF Kole Calhoun 3B Andy Ibáñez DH Willie Calhoun C Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

LF Tony Kemp 3B Sheldon Neuse DH Sean Murphy 1B Seth Brown SS Elvis Andrus C Austin Allen CF Cristian Pache RF Mickey McDonald 2B Nick Allen

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Jon Gray added to 10-day Injured List (knee sprain)

RHP Glenn Otto recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start.

General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard is scheduled to start on Sunday in Oakland.

Howard is scheduled to start on Sunday in Oakland. RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline. RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List