Skip to main content

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Three-Game Sweep in Oakland

After a 2-9 start, the Texas Rangers are seeking their fourth straight win and a series sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Texas Rangers (5-9) at Oakland Athletics (8-8)

Sunday, April 24, 2022
3:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Garrett Richards (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
vs
OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (2-1, 4.32 ERA)

NOTE: Garrett Richards is starting the game as the opener for Texas, with Spencer Howard expected to pitch the bulk of the innings.

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KNEW 960, KIQI

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Continue To Heat Up on West Coast Road Trip

Texas wins its third straight game behind sterling start from Martin Perez, two-run eighth inning to break scoreless game

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks To Extend Win Streak

The Rangers are looking for their third straight win, while starting pitcher Martín Pérez is out to claim his first win of 2022

By Matthew PostinsApr 23, 2022
Apr 23, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) circles the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Quick Hits: Nathaniel Lowe's Hot Start

The best Texas Rangers hitter so far? It's not Corey Seager or Marcus Semien...

By Chris HalickeApr 23, 2022
Apr 23, 2022

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. DH Mitch Garver
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. LF Nick Solak
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White
Apr 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) circles the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) greets right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) as they celebrate their 8-6 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Tony Kemp
  2. 3B Sheldon Neuse
  3. C Sean Murphy
  4. 1B Seth Brown
  5. RF Stephen Piscotty
  6. DH Austin Allen
  7. LF Billy McKinney
  8. SS Nick Allen
  9. CF Mickey McDonald

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Spencer Howard reinstated from 10-day Injured List
  • RHP Dennis Santana reinstated from COVID-19 Related IL
  • RHP Spencer Patton placed on 10-day IL with right oblique strain
  • RHP Nick Snyder optioned to Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): The severity of this injury has yet to be determined.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Manager Chris Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Continue To Heat Up on West Coast Road Trip

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks To Extend Win Streak

By Matthew PostinsApr 23, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) circles the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Quick Hits: Nathaniel Lowe's Hot Start

By Chris HalickeApr 23, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pitching, Hitting Dominates As Rangers Thump A's, 8-1

By Chris HalickeApr 23, 2022
Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Game Day

Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

By Chris HalickeApr 22, 2022
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases to score on a double by Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sleepless in Seattle: Better Late Than Never, Rangers Get Rare Win in Pacific Northwest

By Richie WhittApr 22, 2022
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases to score on a double by Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Superman': Three Takeaways From Rangers' Impressive Win Over Mariners

By Chris HalickeApr 22, 2022
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) greets right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) as they celebrate their 8-6 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

García's Stellar Ninth Inning Caps Comeback As Rangers Snap Five-Game Skid

By Chris HalickeApr 22, 2022