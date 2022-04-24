Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Three-Game Sweep in Oakland
Texas Rangers (5-9) at Oakland Athletics (8-8)
Sunday, April 24, 2022
3:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Garrett Richards (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
vs
OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (2-1, 4.32 ERA)
NOTE: Garrett Richards is starting the game as the opener for Texas, with Spencer Howard expected to pitch the bulk of the innings.
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KNEW 960, KIQI
Rangers Continue To Heat Up on West Coast Road Trip
Texas wins its third straight game behind sterling start from Martin Perez, two-run eighth inning to break scoreless game
Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks To Extend Win Streak
The Rangers are looking for their third straight win, while starting pitcher Martín Pérez is out to claim his first win of 2022
Rangers Quick Hits: Nathaniel Lowe's Hot Start
The best Texas Rangers hitter so far? It's not Corey Seager or Marcus Semien...
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Mitch Garver
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Jonah Heim
- LF Nick Solak
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- 2B Tony Kemp
- 3B Sheldon Neuse
- C Sean Murphy
- 1B Seth Brown
- RF Stephen Piscotty
- DH Austin Allen
- LF Billy McKinney
- SS Nick Allen
- CF Mickey McDonald
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Spencer Howard reinstated from 10-day Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana reinstated from COVID-19 Related IL
- RHP Spencer Patton placed on 10-day IL with right oblique strain
- RHP Nick Snyder optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): The severity of this injury has yet to be determined.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Manager Chris Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.