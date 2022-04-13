Rangers' Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss To Rockies

The Texas Rangers offense went cold on Tuesday as they were swept by the Colorado Rockies.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night, losing by a score of 4-1. The Rangers were swept in the two-game series at Globe Life Field, and are now 1-4 this season.

The Rangers offense, which entered this series as the Major League leader in runs scored, failed to get anything working throughout the night. The club only generated four hits, with Mitch Garver and Andy Ibáñez each recording two apiece.

Corey Seager came very close to hitting his first home run as a Ranger, which would have given Texas a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning. However, Colorado center fielder Randal Grichuk made a sensational play, leaping and stretching his glove over the wall in right-center field to snag it before it landed in the Rangers' bullpen.

"(It) changed the whole game," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "It was a three-run homer that would have given us the lead. Unfortunately it did not. Heck of a play.

"We had some good at-bats. We just didn't string anything together. There were some good pitches to hit, but we just weren't hitting them."

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On the mound, Martín Pérez made his first start in a Rangers uniform since 2018. He allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts over four innings of work. The damage could have been much worse, but Pérez tight roped out of danger with double plays in each of the third and fourth innings.

As for Marcus Semien—who signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with Texas this offseason—he's opened the season with a rough stretch, slashing .091/.130/.136/.266 with just one RBI in 22 at-bats. Woodward said that Semien would never use it as an excuse, but the Rangers skipper revealed that his new second baseman was under the weather and "felt terrible" during the series in Toronto, which could explain the slow start for a guy who set the Major League record for home runs in a single season by a second baseman last year.

"I think that had a little bit of a residual effect coming home, with everything happening here," Woodward said. "I think today was maybe a little bit more pressing than physically not feeling good. But I'm not worried about him. I know that he wants success. He signed a big deal here. I just don't want him to put the weight of the world on his shoulders.

"He's gonna figure it out. He's gonna get himself back right. I think the off day will really help him. I think, honestly, it will help all of our guys."

What's Next?

The Rangers are off Wednesday, then begin a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Thursday. Texas right-hander Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start against Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA).