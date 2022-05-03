Skip to main content

Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Jon Gray Activated From Injured List

The Texas Rangers look to build off a series win over the defending World Series champions as they open a quick two-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Texas Rangers (8-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12)

Tuesday, May 3, 2022
5:45 PM CT
Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 7.00 ERA)
vs
PHI: LHP Ranger Suárez (2-0, 4.42 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Philadelphia Phillies
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: WIP, WTTM 1680

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. RF Adolis García
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. DH Mitch Garver
  5. C Jonah Heim
  6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  7. LF Nick Solak
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup

  1. LF Kyle Schwarber
  2. 3B Alec Bohm
  3. DH Bryce Harper
  4. C J.T. Realmuto
  5. SS Didi Gregorius
  6. 1B Rhys Hoskins
  7. 2B Jean Segura
  8. CF Odúbel Herrera
  9. RF Roman Quinn

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Jon Gray activated from Injured List.
  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain) to 15-day Injured List, retroactive to April 30.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Gray on the active roster.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Also...

  • Rangers co-pitching coach Doug Mathis has cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols, and has rejoined the team in Philadelphia.
  • RHP Josh Sborz was activated from the 10-day IL on Sunday and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

