Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Jon Gray Activated From Injured List
The Texas Rangers look to build off a series win over the defending World Series champions as they open a quick two-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies.
Texas Rangers (8-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12)
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
5:45 PM CT
Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 7.00 ERA)
vs
PHI: LHP Ranger Suárez (2-0, 4.42 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Philadelphia Phillies
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: WIP, WTTM 1680
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- RF Adolis García
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Mitch Garver
- C Jonah Heim
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- LF Nick Solak
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
Scroll to Continue
Rangers 'Turning Point': Starting Pitching Has Turned Tide From 2-9 Start
After a dreadful start, the Texas Rangers have gone 6-5 on their last 11 games. The starting pitching is a big part of that.
Rangers' Willie Calhoun Demands Trade After Demotion To Minor Leagues
Willie Calhoun did not take kindly to being optioned by the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Rangers' Bats Come Alive In Front of Record Crowd To Top Braves, 7-3
The Texas Rangers' offense scored seven runs early while the pitching staff kept the defending champions at bay, taking two of three over the weekend.
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup
- LF Kyle Schwarber
- 3B Alec Bohm
- DH Bryce Harper
- C J.T. Realmuto
- SS Didi Gregorius
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- 2B Jean Segura
- CF Odúbel Herrera
- RF Roman Quinn
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Jon Gray activated from Injured List.
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain) to 15-day Injured List, retroactive to April 30.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Gray on the active roster.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
Also...
- Rangers co-pitching coach Doug Mathis has cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols, and has rejoined the team in Philadelphia.
- RHP Josh Sborz was activated from the 10-day IL on Sunday and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.