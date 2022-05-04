Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Sweep, Extend Winning Streak
The Texas Rangers look to sweep the two-game series in Philadelphia, also seeking their fourth straight win overall.
Texas Rangers (9-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-13)
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
5:45 PM CT
Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.00 ERA)
vs
PHI: RHP Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Philadelphia Phillies
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: WIP, WTTM 1680
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- C Mitch Garver
- LF Zach Reks
- 3B Brad Miller
- DH Andy Ibáñez
Scroll to Continue
After Dreadful Start, Rangers' Bullpen Has Drastically Improved
Through the first 12 games of the season, the Texas Rangers had the worst bullpen ERA in baseball. Now, over a 7-5 run, it's become a strength of the team.
Offense, Bullpen Lead Rangers To Third Straight Win
The Texas Rangers continued apply pressure early and the bullpen continued their improvement as the team won its third straight game.
Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Gray Activated From Injured List
The Texas Rangers look to build off a series win over the defending World Series champions as they open a quick two-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies.
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup
- 3B Alec Bohm
- RF Nick Castellanos
- DH Bryce Harper
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- C J.T. Realmuto
- LF Kyle Schwarber
- 2B Jean Segura
- SS Didi Gregorius
- CF Matt Vierling
Rangers Notes
- The Rangers have won four of their last five away games after a 1-4 start. Their 5-5 record on the road is tied for seventh in the American League. The road was a huge problem for the Rangers last season, with the team losing 16 straight away from Arlington at one point.
- After opening with a 5.68 ERA through the team's first 10 games of the season, the Rangers' bullpen has permitted one run or less in nine of the club's last 13 games, posting the fourth-lowest bullpen ERA in the Majors over that span (2.08 ERA).
- Joe Barlow has been scoreless in 10 straight save opportunities dating back to Sept. 8, 2021 at Arizona, the longest such streak by a Rangers reliever since José Leclerc from Aug. 4, 2018 through April 2, 2019 (14).
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Gray on the active roster.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.