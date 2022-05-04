Skip to main content

Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Sweep, Extend Winning Streak

The Texas Rangers look to sweep the two-game series in Philadelphia, also seeking their fourth straight win overall.

Texas Rangers (9-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-13)

Wednesday, May 4, 2022
5:45 PM CT
Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.00 ERA)
vs
PHI: RHP Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Philadelphia Phillies
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: WIP, WTTM 1680

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. RF Kole Calhoun
  6. C Mitch Garver
  7. LF Zach Reks
  8. 3B Brad Miller
  9. DH Andy Ibáñez
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Alec Bohm
  2. RF Nick Castellanos
  3. DH Bryce Harper
  4. 1B Rhys Hoskins
  5. C J.T. Realmuto
  6. LF Kyle Schwarber
  7. 2B Jean Segura
  8. SS Didi Gregorius
  9. CF Matt Vierling

Rangers Notes

  • The Rangers have won four of their last five away games after a 1-4 start. Their 5-5 record on the road is tied for seventh in the American League. The road was a huge problem for the Rangers last season, with the team losing 16 straight away from Arlington at one point.
  • After opening with a 5.68 ERA through the team's first 10 games of the season, the Rangers' bullpen has permitted one run or less in nine of the club's last 13 games, posting the fourth-lowest bullpen ERA in the Majors over that span (2.08 ERA).
  • Joe Barlow has been scoreless in 10 straight save opportunities dating back to Sept. 8, 2021 at Arizona, the longest such streak by a Rangers reliever since José Leclerc from Aug. 4, 2018 through April 2, 2019 (14).

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Gray on the active roster.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

