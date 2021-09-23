September 23, 2021
Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Promotions, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers kick off their final road series of 2021 as the begin a four-game set at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles.

Texas Rangers (55-97) at Baltimore Orioles (48-104)

Thursday, September 23, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Camden Yards | Baltimore, MD

Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-2, 9.37 ERA)
vs
BAL: LHP Zac Lowther (0-2, 9.61 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Baltimore Orioles
TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Radio: 105.7 The Fan, O's Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. DH Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. LF DJ Peters
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. SS Yonny Hernandez

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

  1. CF Cedric Mullins
  2. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
  3. LF Austin Hays
  4. DH Trey Mancini
  5. RF Ryan McKenna
  6. 2B Jahmai Jones
  7. SS Richie Martin
  8. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez
  9. C Austin Wynns

September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Rangers Minor League Notes

  • RHP Cole Winn promoted from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock. Winn will make his first Triple-A start on Thursday night vs Tacoma
  • 1B/DH Sam Huff promoted from Frisco to Round Rock
  • INF Davis Wendzel promoted from Frisco to Round Rock
  • RHP Kohei Arihara cleared waivers and is active in Round Rock. Arihara will start on Saturday vs Tacoma

  • RHP Joe Gatto placed on Round Rock 7-day IL (back dated to 9/22)

  • LHP Brock Burke placed on Round Rock 7-day IL (back dated to 9/22)

  • C Jose Felix placed on the Developmental List

  • RHP Blake Bass placed on the Developmental List

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

