Rangers Collapse in Eighth Inning, Swept By Yankees

Adolis García made highlight reels across Major League Baseball, but the Texas Rangers were swept by the New York Yankees after an eighth-inning collapse.

For seven and a half innings, the Texas Rangers were in a good position to potentially avoid a sweep from the New York Yankees. The lineup had hit well against Corey Kluber — a pitcher who no-hit them previously. Taylor Hearn faced adversity, but pitched well enough to keep the Rangers in the game for nearly six innings.

Even in the eighth inning, it looked like extra innings were going to be on the docket with the game tied at 3-3 and Rangers reliever Spencer Patton getting two quick outs in the frame.

However, a bloop double hit to the opposite field by Joey Gallo threw the game off the rails. Gleyber Torres quickly followed with an RBI double slapped into the right field corner to give New York a 4-3 lead. Then Yonny Hernandez botched a grounder from Gio Urshela that would have ended the inning. Instead, Torres was able to hustle from second base to give the Yankees a two-run led.

Then Gary Sánchez blew the game wide open with a two-run homer to straight away center field.

In a matter of minutes, the game was essentially over, and the Rangers lost their 97th game of the season.

Highlights:

• Taylor Hearn bounced back from a rough start against the Chicago White Sox last Friday, allowing three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. However, the walks became an issue in this one, especially in the sixth inning as Hearn walked Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton with one out while clinging to a one-run lead.

Dennis Santana came in relief of Hearn, but was unable to keep the tying run from scoring. To make matters worse, the tying run scored on a wild pitch.

Hearn walked four total batters on the night.

• After going 5-for-59 with runners in scoring position over the past nine games, the Rangers bounced back with a 3-for-8 performance. All three hits were RBI singles by Willie Calhoun in the second inning, Brock Holt in the fourth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth inning. The Rangers carried a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning until Kyle Higashioka brought the Yankees within a run with an RBI double.

• The highlight of the night went to Adolis García, who made one of the throws of the Major League Baseball season.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Taylor Hearn and the Rangers were trying to have the Yankees strand the tying run at third base with just one out in the fifth inning. DJ LeMahieu came to the plate for New York and hit a deep fly ball to right field. García backed up, readying himself to catch and throw home in case Kyle Higashioka tagged and darted for home.

LeMahieu's ball traveled 276 feet by the time García caught it and Higashioka broke for home plate. But García threw a 95.5-mph missile right on the money. Rangers catcher Jose Trevino had enough time to catch it, then turn and wait to apply the tag on Higashioka for a 9-2 inning-ending double play.

It was García's 14th outfield assist this season, which is second to only Boston's Hunter Renfroe in the Major Leagues.

What's Next

The Rangers (55-97) pack up and head to Baltimore for a four-game series against the Orioles (48-104). It is the final road series for Texas this season. Glenn Otto (0-2, 9.37 ERA) will start on Thursday for the Rangers. He'll square off with Baltimore left-hander Zac Lowther (0-2, 9.61 ERA).

