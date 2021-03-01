Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineup vs Giants - In-Game Updates

'Inside The Rangers' keeps you up-to-date with Monday's Cactus League matchup between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants.

Cactus League action continues as the Texas Rangers host their first spring home game at Surprise Stadium against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco Giants (0-1) at Texas Rangers (0-1)

Monday, March 1, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

SF: RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Radio: TexasRangers.com

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Monday's game between the Rangers and Giants will be six official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule twice in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH David Dahl 1B Nate Lowe 2B Rougned Odor C Jose Trevino SS Davis Wendzel RF Adolis Garcia LF Delino DeShields Jr. 3B Charlie Culberson

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

2B Tommy La Stella RF Mike Yastrzemski 1B Darin Ruf 3B Jason Vosler C Joey Bart CF Steven Duggar DH Heliot Ramos LF Joe McCarthy SS Arismendy Alcantara

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kolby Allard

LHP Taylor Hearn

RHP Sam Gaviglio

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Josh Sborz

Injury Report

David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers are taking it slow with him.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers are taking it slow with him. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Still not throwing off a mound. Any further delays could jeopardize his availability for Opening Day.

Still not throwing off a mound. Any further delays could jeopardize his availability for Opening Day. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks.

Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks. Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers scratched him Sunday morning.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

