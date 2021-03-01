Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineup vs Giants - In-Game Updates
Cactus League action continues as the Texas Rangers host their first spring home game at Surprise Stadium against the San Francisco Giants.
San Francisco Giants (0-1) at Texas Rangers (0-1)
Monday, March 1, 2021
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
SF: RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Radio: TexasRangers.com
Unique Rules in Spring Training
Monday's game between the Rangers and Giants will be six official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.
There is also a temporary rule that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule twice in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH David Dahl
- 1B Nate Lowe
- 2B Rougned Odor
- C Jose Trevino
- SS Davis Wendzel
- RF Adolis Garcia
- LF Delino DeShields Jr.
- 3B Charlie Culberson
San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup
- 2B Tommy La Stella
- RF Mike Yastrzemski
- 1B Darin Ruf
- 3B Jason Vosler
- C Joey Bart
- CF Steven Duggar
- DH Heliot Ramos
- LF Joe McCarthy
- SS Arismendy Alcantara
Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers
- RHP Kyle Gibson
- LHP Kolby Allard
- LHP Taylor Hearn
- RHP Sam Gaviglio
- RHP Spencer Patton
- RHP Josh Sborz
Injury Report
- David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Progressing well in throwing program.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers are taking it slow with him.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Still not throwing off a mound. Any further delays could jeopardize his availability for Opening Day.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.
- Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks.
- Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers scratched him Sunday morning.
