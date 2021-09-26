Rangers Rally, But Lose 99th Game For First Time Since 1985

The Texas Rangers came just one run short in their effort to pull off rallies on back-to-back nights, and are now one loss shy of the century mark.

Prior to this season, it only happened three times since 1972. But on Saturday night, the Texas Rangers lost their 99th game of the season, the first time the club has done it since 1985.

The Rangers rallied late, but fell to the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-2. The first run of the game wasn't even scored until the seventh inning when Baltimore finally got to Rangers starter Jordan Lyles and put up three runs in the frame.

A two-out, two-run homer by Kelvin Gutierrez ended up being the difference maker. Lyles was lifted from the game afterward. The Rangers right-hander still turned in a quality start, allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

The Rangers immediately responded in the eighth inning when Jose Trevino led off with a no-doubt homer to left center field. And as the final inning started, it looked like the Rangers could have been on the brink of another ninth-inning rally when Nathaniel Lowe led off the frame with a solo homer to center field.

Both Trevino and Lowe led the way for the Rangers on the night, collecting five of the team's six hits. Once again, the Rangers struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-5.

But the potential rally was cut short. Dillon Tate, a first-round selection by the Rangers in 2014, collected his sorts and got two quick outs. After walking Yonny Hernandez, Tate closed the door on the Texas rally by getting Leody Taveras to pop out for the final out of the ballgame.

More Highlights From The Outfield

Taveras may have been unable to come through in the ninth inning, but he kept the game scoreless in the third inning. The Orioles had runners on the corners with only one out when Ryan Mountcastle hit a line drive to center field. Taveras got the ball in enough time to catch it, set his feet, and fire a dart to nab the tagging runner at home plate for a crucial 8-2 double play.

Ending on a High Note

Nathaniel Lowe has had an up-and-down year in his first full season as an everyday first baseman. Through 150 games, Lowe is slashing .264/.357/.416/.774 with 17 home runs and 71 RBI.

First base is primarily an offensive position, and the Rangers would like to see more production from Lowe in the future. But as this season winds down, Lowe is ending on a high note. He's hoping that can carry over into next spring when the team plans to be more competitive.

What's Next

The Rangers (56-99) and Orioles (50-105) wrap up their season series on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.34 ERA) will start the final road game of the season for Texas. He'll go up against Baltimore southpaw John Means (6-7, 3.25 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

