Rangers Starting Lineup vs. Royals - LIVE In-Game Updates

Keep up with all the action of the Rangers' spring opener against the Royals at Surprise Stadium.

It's finally here. Baseball is back!

The Texas Rangers kick off their Cactus League schedule on Sunday afternoon against their Surprise neighbor Kansas City Royals. With limitations on broadcasts for spring training games, we will have all the info you need out of Surprise — before, after, and during the game.

Texas Rangers (0-0) @ Kansas City Royals (0-0)

Sunday, February 28, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

KC: RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

***REMINDER***

Sunday's game between the Rangers and Royals will be six official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree. The Royals will play three intrasquad innings after the six official innings.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis 2B Nick Solak 1B Ronald Guzmán 3B Brock Holt C Jonah Heim CF Eli White

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

2B Whit Merrifield LF Andrew Benintendi 1B Carlos Santana C Salvador Perez RF Jorge Soler DH Ryan O'Hearn 3B Hanser Alberto SS Nicky Lopez CF Edward Olivares

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

LHP Wes Benjamin

RHP Drew Anderson

RHP Jason Bahr

RHP Joe Gatto

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Hunter Wood

Chris Woodward on Rangers Lineup

It's only the spring opener, but there is a little something to the Rangers' starting lineup.

Willie Calhoun is leading off on Sunday, which may give an early indication of where Woodward envisions Calhoun when he's a part of the starting nine.

"A couple years ago, we saw a Willie Calhoun that it didn't matter who's out there pitching them, he was able to adjust, adapt and hit," Woodward said. "I want that bat somewhere at the top, especially if he's doing well."

Calhoun is coming off a tough 2020 season where he battled a number of on- and off-the-field issues. His on-field performance was derailed by a broken jaw and strained hamstring, in addition to being at the center of many social justice conversations throughout the summer into the season.

Ronald Guzmán is also coming off a challenging 2020 season, but rebounded this winter as the MVP of the Dominican Winter League. The Rangers like what they are seeing from Guzmán early in camp. Now, it's about carrying it over into game action.

"He's in a good spot," Woodward said. "I think he's learned a lot last couple years, and to know what it takes to be productive every day.

"I don't want [the young guys] to take a pitch off. I want them to challenge their mental muscle. I think Guzy's understanding and learning that. It's good to see."

Injury Report

David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers are taking it slow with him.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers are taking it slow with him. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Still not throwing off a mound. Any further delays could jeopardize his availability for Opening Day.

Still not throwing off a mound. Any further delays could jeopardize his availability for Opening Day. Brock Burke (2020 shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks.

Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks. Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers scratched him Sunday morning.

