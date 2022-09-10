Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday

Texas continues a home series with Toronto in the second game of the MLB career of third baseman Josh Jung.

The Texas Rangers continue their three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

Friday’s game, which ended in a 4-3 Toronto victory, was an exciting one for the Rangers, as their No. 1 prospect, Josh Jung, made his Major League debut. One of his Triple-A teammates, Josh Smith, also started and talked about Jung’s make-up as a hitter before the game.

Jung said Friday night give him “goosebumps,” and he gave the Rangers fans in attendance plenty after hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat, making him just the second Rangers player to ever accomplish that feat.

But one player can’t solve all of the Rangers’ problems right now. Despite rallying to tie the game at 3-3, the Rangers lost the game in the ninth inning, giving them their 31st one-run loss of the season.

The Rangers (59-78) will Kohei Arihara. They have lost 11 of their last 12 games and they are 8-15 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Toronto Blue Jays (77-60) at Texas Rangers (59-78)

Sept. 10, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 6:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (1-2, 5.29)

Vs.

TOR: RHP Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.12)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return and pitched a batting practice session on Wednesday in Houston.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Blue Jays – TV: SNET

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Blue Jays – Radio: SN590

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis Garcia

CF Leody Taveras

3B Josh Jung

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

CF George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

DH Alejandro Kirk

3B Matt Chapman

RF Cavan Biggio

C Danny Jansen

2B Santiago Espinal

LF Raimel Tapia

