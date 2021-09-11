September 11, 2021
Publish date:

Young Rangers Show Mettle, Grit In 8-6 Comeback Victory vs A's

The Texas Rangers faced plenty of adversity on Saturday, but managed a significant comeback against the Oakland Athletics.
Author:

The Texas Rangers are very young and inexperienced. But after a season filled with plenty of growing pains, they are showing some true mettle.

The Rangers pulled off a comeback in Oakland on Saturday, defeating the Athletics by a score of 8-6. Texas faced adversity before the game even started, as scheduled starting pitcher Kolby Allard was scratched shortly before first pitch due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Wes Benjamin started in his stead and struggled against the potent A's lineup.

The Rangers trailed 6-2 heading into the eighth inning. Instead of rolling over, packing things up and heading back to the hotel for the night, these young Rangers fought back with a five-run outburst in the frame.

Texas sent eight batters to the plate during the inning. DJ Peters sparked the comeback with a two-run home run to left center field. After Nathaniel Lowe walked, Nick Solak popped out for the second out of the inning. But with two outs, Yohel Pozo drove in Lowe with an RBI double, his third hit of the game.

Jonah Heim, the former Oakland Athletic who was acquired in the Elvis Andrus trade, then completed the comeback with a massive two-run homer to left center field, giving the Rangers a 7-6 lead.

Sep 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) celebrates with center fielder Jason Martin (50) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
After Spencer Patton pitched a crucial shutdown inning, Leody Taveras led off the ninth inning with an opposite-field solo homer to left center, giving Texas an 8-6 lead. Joe Barlow then came in and slammed the door with his fifth save of the season.

What's Next

The Rangers (52-89) and Athletics (77-65) conclude their season series with Sunday afternoon's rubber match at The Coliseum. Taylor Hearn (5-4, 3.95 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers. He'll face off with Oakland right-hander James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.81 ERA).

