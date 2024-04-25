Seattle Mariners Take Series From Texas Rangers, Reclaim AL West Lead
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense is scuffling, and it's starting to become a problem.
Seattle Mariners pitchers stymied Rangers bats to take two of three games in the series with a 4-3 win Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Andrew Heaney retired 10 consecutive batters after Ty France's two-run homer in the first inning. Dylan Moore's double to lead off the fifth snapped the streak and Luis Urias's two-run homer an out later gave the Mariners a 4-2 lead.
Heaney allowed four runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked none. Cole Winn pitched two perfect innings of relief.
The Mariners reclaimed a half-game lead atop the American League West with the win.
The Rangers dropped to 6-7 at Globe Life Field and are 3-6 in day games after Thursday's loss.
1. Davis Wendzel Collects First MLB Hit
Infielder Davis Wendzel collected his first Major League hit with a pinch-hit single to left field in the eighth inning on Thursday. It came off left-hander Gabe Speier with two outs. Wendzel pinch-hit for the left-hitting Evan Carter, who is 1 for 13 with five strikeouts against left-handers this season.
2. Josh Sborz Activated
Right-hander Josh Sborz was activated from the 15-day Injured List before Thursday's game. Sborz, 30, went on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain on April 7.
Right-hander Grant Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
3. Cole Winn Rising
One of the bright points of the past week has been reliever Cole Winn. The right-hander has held opponents hitless and struck out seven and walked one over six scoreless innings of relief, including two perfect innings behind Heaney on Thursday.
