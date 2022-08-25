Skip to main content

Lucky 21: Adolis García Extends Hit Streak for Rangers

The outfielder is working his way up the Rangers' all-time hit-streak leaderboard.

Another day, another addition to the hit streak of Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García.

With García’s second-inning single in Wednesday’s 16-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies, he extended his hit streak to 21 games and moved into the Top 10 all-time in Rangers hit streaks.

On Tuesday, he reached 20 games, making it the 16th time in Texas Rangers history that a player had a streak of at least 20 games.

Now that García has hit safely in 21 straight games, he now moves into a tie for the franchise’s eighth-longest all time with Juan Gonzalez (June 25-July 19, 1996, and Aug. 8-31, 1996), Johnny Grubb (May 13-June 9, 1979), Buddy Bell (June 24-July 17, 1980) and Al Oliver (Aug. 19-Sep. 9, 1980).

Next up for García is seventh place, which is held Rangers Hall of Famer Jim Sundberg, who he safely in 22 straight games from April 27-May 22, 1978. He can go for that milestone when the Rangers host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Gabe Kapler has the franchise’s longest hitting streak, which was 28 games from July 17-Aug. 15, 2000.

García hit another milestone in Tuesday’s game. He became just the second player in franchise history to have 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a 20-game hitting streak in the same season since Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez did it in 1999.

García is the Rangers’ first 20-20 player since Danny Santana in 2019 (28 home runs, 21 stolen bases).

García is the fifth player this season to have a hit streak of at least 20 games. The others? The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner (separate streaks of 26 and 20), the St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (25), the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22), and Colorado’s Brendan Rodgers (20).

