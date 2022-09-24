The St. Louis slugger is now the fourth player all-time to hit at least 700 home runs, joining Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.

Albert Pujols became the fourth player in Major League history to hit 700 home runs when he reached the milestone against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Pujols did it in the fourth inning inning off Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford.

Pujols, who is wrapping up his final season, began 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals as more of a farewell tour than a push for a record. Pujols broke in with the Cardinals at 21 in 2001. Now 42 years old, Pujols had not had a 30-home run season since 2016.

But after a slow start, Pujols gathered steam on his way to the milestone. After hitting seven home runs in the first four months of the season, Pujols hit eight in August to put himself in position to become the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700.

The others are Barry Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols is a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer after an incredible 22-year career that includes World Series rings in 2006 and 2011, the latter of which came at the expense of the Texas Rangers. Pujols was a three-time National League MVP and an 11-time All-Star with six Silver Slugger Awards. He led the NL in homers twice and RBI once. He also won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2008 and was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2001.

