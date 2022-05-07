Skip to main content

Will Rangers Fans Have a Streaming Service Solution Soon?

Bally's Sports is preparing a streaming service for a soft launch, but there are a couple of catches for Rangers fans who want to watch

Bally Sports appears to be inching closer to a solution that would allow Texas Rangers fans to watch games they are currently barred from watching locally.

Bally’s parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, announced in a quarterly report this week that the company is pushing ahead with a soft-launch of its streaming package, called Bally Sports+. The debut of the package would be in the second quarter of 2022.

The price point for the streaming package would be $189.99 per year, or $19.99 per month.

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

Taylor Hearn

Taylor Hearn

Thestreamable.com provided the details of the quarterly report and the potential for a soft launch in the second quarter. The Dallas Morning News reported the soft launch could start as early as June, with a full launch in September.

Locally, Bally Sports is available primarily on DirecTV and Spectrum. The only over-the-top streaming service that offers Bally’s Sports is DirecTV Stream. Other providers, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and fuboTV, aren’t carrying Bally Sports due to rights fees disagreements wth Sinclair.

The streaming service is intended for local use. For instance, someone with a Bally Sports+ package that lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area would be able to watch the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, along with whatever other programming the network shows. It is not intended to be a workaround for current out-of-market digital plans like MLB Extra Innings or NBA League Pass.

There’s another sticking point, especially for Rangers fans. Sinclair’s quarterly report noted that they have the streaming rights to 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. The Dallas Morning News reported that Sinclair has the rights to both the Mavericks and Stars, along with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, as part of a renegotiated deal.

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia and Chris Woodward

Apr 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro (18) tags out Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) at home plate during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Perez

The Rangers, however, are not one of the five MLB teams that has a streaming rights deal with Sinclair, a hiccup that would need to be rectified.

“The Rangers are continuing to work with Sinclair and Major League Baseball on short-term and long-term options on digital distribution rights,” John Blake, Rangers executive vice president of public affairs, said in an e-mail to the News. “At present, nothing is finalized, and we have no further information at this time.”

For those Rangers fans without Bally Sports Southwest at the moment, there appears to be a little hope—assuming you’re willing to cover the cost.

