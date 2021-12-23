Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

The Major League Baseball lockout is leaving many fans without any type of baseball fix. While current events will remain on hold, Texas Rangers fans will be able to have some form of baseball on Christmas.

Bally Sports Southwest, the television home of the Rangers, will broadcast Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. CST. During that time, BSSW will rebroadcast six of the most memorable Texas Rangers games from the 2021 season. Even a 102-loss season had some exciting moments. Each of the six games will be aired in a two-hour window.

The schedule for Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon:

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: May 23 vs. Houston: Rangers 3, Astros 2, 10 innings (Adolis García walk off)

1:00-3:00 p.m.: June 9 vs. San Francisco: Rangers 4, Giants 3, 11 innings (Brock Holt walk off)

3:00-5:00 p.m.: July 31 vs. Seattle: Rangers 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings (Jonah Heim walk off and two-homer game)

5:00-7:00 p.m.: August 1 vs. Seattle: Rangers 4, Mariners 3 (Heim's second consecutive walk-off homer)

7:00-9:00 p.m.: September 5 at Los Angeles Angels: Rangers 7, Angels 3 (DJ Peters' four-hit, two-homer game)

9:00-11:00 p.m.: September 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Rangers 7, Angels 6 (García becomes Rangers' rookie home run and RBI king)

The broadcasters for the six games are play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond, analysts Tom Grieve, David Murphy, and C.J. Nitkowski, and field reporter Emily Jones.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas, Rangers fans!

