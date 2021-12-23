Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

    Texas Rangers fans can get their baseball fix on Christmas Day!
    Author:

    The Major League Baseball lockout is leaving many fans without any type of baseball fix. While current events will remain on hold, Texas Rangers fans will be able to have some form of baseball on Christmas.

    Bally Sports Southwest, the television home of the Rangers, will broadcast Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. CST. During that time, BSSW will rebroadcast six of the most memorable Texas Rangers games from the 2021 season. Even a 102-loss season had some exciting moments. Each of the six games will be aired in a two-hour window.

    The schedule for Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon:

    • 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: May 23 vs. Houston: Rangers 3, Astros 2, 10 innings (Adolis García walk off)
    • 1:00-3:00 p.m.: June 9 vs. San Francisco: Rangers 4, Giants 3, 11 innings (Brock Holt walk off)
    • 3:00-5:00 p.m.: July 31 vs. Seattle: Rangers 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings (Jonah Heim walk off and two-homer game)
    • 5:00-7:00 p.m.: August 1 vs. Seattle: Rangers 4, Mariners 3 (Heim's second consecutive walk-off homer)
    • 7:00-9:00 p.m.: September 5 at Los Angeles Angels: Rangers 7, Angels 3 (DJ Peters' four-hit, two-homer game)
    • 9:00-11:00 p.m.: September 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Rangers 7, Angels 6 (García becomes Rangers' rookie home run and RBI king)

    Recommended Articles

    Aug 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim (28) arrives home to teammates celebrating his walk-off home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
    Play

    Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

    Texas Rangers fans can get their baseball fix on Christmas Day!

    51 seconds ago
    1998, Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher John Burkett in action on the mound against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: A Day of Consequential Moves

    The Texas Rangers made three deals on this day, two of which, eventually, led them to their first division crown.

    Dec 22, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part II: Rangers Bolster Rotation Via Trade

    In this series, we're looking at potential signings or trades the Texas Rangers could make once the lockout is over.

    Dec 21, 2021

    The broadcasters for the six games are play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond, analysts Tom Grieve, David Murphy, and C.J. Nitkowski, and field reporter Emily Jones.

    Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas, Rangers fans!

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Aug 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim (28) arrives home to teammates celebrating his walk-off home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

    51 seconds ago
    1998, Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher John Burkett in action on the mound against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Day of Consequential Moves

    Dec 22, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part II: Rangers Bolster Rotation Via Trade

    Dec 21, 2021
    Josh Hamilton
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Josh Hamilton Trade

    Dec 21, 2021
    Jul 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers number one draft choice pitcher Jack Leiter throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field.
    Prospects

    Latest Rangers Prospect Rankings Display Organizational Depth

    Dec 20, 2021
    Jan 20, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish poses for a photo with manager Ron Washington and general manager Jon Daniels after a press conference at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Winning Bid for Yu Darvish

    Dec 19, 2021
    Sep 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part I: Rangers Trade For Matt Olson

    Dec 18, 2021
    Texas Rangers
    News

    Rangers History Today: The John Wetteland Signing

    Dec 16, 2021
    Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
    News

    Why The MLB Lockout Won't End Anytime Soon

    Dec 16, 2021