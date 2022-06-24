Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Retirement at Third Base

A Rangers Hall of Famer and one of the best third basemen in franchise history retired on this day in 1989

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers parted ways with one of their best players from the 1980s.

The day, June 24, 1989, saw the Rangers put infielder Buddy Bell on the voluntary retired list, signaling the end of his baseball career.

Bell had returned to the Rangers before the start of the 1989 season. Since his trade from Texas to Cincinnati during the 1985 season, he had also played for the Houston Astros for part of the 1988 season. In the offseason, Bell returned to Arlington as a 37-year-old utility infielder coming off a season in which he hit .243 for two teams.

He wasn’t the same player he was when left Arlington, and it showed on the field. He played just 34 games. He was used as a designated hitter and third baseman. He had 15 hits in 90 at-bats and had just four extra-base hits.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Promote Pitching Prospect to Hickory

The Rangers organization's May Pitcher of the Month has earned a move up to High Class-A

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Strong Outing for Top Rangers Prospect

The top 30 pitching prospect put together his second solid effort since being called up from Double-A Frisco

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (4) bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

Texas makes move to bolster its outfield, which is without injured Eli White for the next two months

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Bell spent more time with Texas (eight years) than any other Major League team, and he also put up some of his best numbers with the Rangers, too. He hit .293 with 87 home runs and 999 RBI. He reached the All-Star Game in four seasons with Texas (1980, 1981, 1982 and 1984). Plus, every year he spent in Texas he earned a Gold Glove at third base.

Just as notably, Bell is one of five third-generation MLB families. His father, Gus, played 14 years in the Majors, and was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Buddy’s sons, David and Mike, carved out MLB careers as well. Mike played less than a year of Major League Baseball, but he went on to become a well-regarded coach and manager in the minors.

David had the far longer career, playing 11 years and eventually becoming the manager of the Bell’s hometown team, the Reds.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Rangers Promote Pitching Prospect to Hickory

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Strong Outing for Top Rangers Prospect

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (4) bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Dave Stewart Haunts Texas

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Josh Smith Scores From First on a Single

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Unleashes One of MLB's 'Hardest' Throws

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Rangers' Plan for Taylor Hearn?

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022
Jon Gray
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Phillies 2

By Matthew PostinsJun 22, 2022