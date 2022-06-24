Rangers History Today: Retirement at Third Base

A Rangers Hall of Famer and one of the best third basemen in franchise history retired on this day in 1989

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers parted ways with one of their best players from the 1980s.

The day, June 24, 1989, saw the Rangers put infielder Buddy Bell on the voluntary retired list, signaling the end of his baseball career.

Bell had returned to the Rangers before the start of the 1989 season. Since his trade from Texas to Cincinnati during the 1985 season, he had also played for the Houston Astros for part of the 1988 season. In the offseason, Bell returned to Arlington as a 37-year-old utility infielder coming off a season in which he hit .243 for two teams.

He wasn’t the same player he was when left Arlington, and it showed on the field. He played just 34 games. He was used as a designated hitter and third baseman. He had 15 hits in 90 at-bats and had just four extra-base hits.

Bell spent more time with Texas (eight years) than any other Major League team, and he also put up some of his best numbers with the Rangers, too. He hit .293 with 87 home runs and 999 RBI. He reached the All-Star Game in four seasons with Texas (1980, 1981, 1982 and 1984). Plus, every year he spent in Texas he earned a Gold Glove at third base.

Just as notably, Bell is one of five third-generation MLB families. His father, Gus, played 14 years in the Majors, and was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Buddy’s sons, David and Mike, carved out MLB careers as well. Mike played less than a year of Major League Baseball, but he went on to become a well-regarded coach and manager in the minors.

David had the far longer career, playing 11 years and eventually becoming the manager of the Bell’s hometown team, the Reds.

