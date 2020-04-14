Classic Texas Rangers Games and Moments To Air This Week on TV and Radio

In the absence of live baseball, Texas Rangers games from 2019 had been filling the void for fans clamoring for baseball. This week, fans are in for a treat.

In addition to some great moments from 2019, there will be some classic Rangers games from earlier this decade broadcasted on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW), the television home of the Rangers. Some of these classics include Bengie Molina's cycle from 2010 and Yu Darvish's near-perfect game in 2013, where he retired the first 26 batters in Houston.

FOX Sports Southwest

Tuesday, April 14

5:30 p.m.: June 2, 2015 vs. Chicago White Sox (Joey Gallo Major League Debut – Rangers won, 15-2)

8:00 p.m.: Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

9:00 p.m.: August 3, 2015 vs. Houston (Adrian Beltre’s third career cycle – Rangers won, 12-9)

Wednesday, April 15 (Jackie Robinson Day)

12:00 a.m.: Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

9:00 a.m.: June 2, 2015 vs. Chicago White Sox (Joey Gallo Major League Debut – Rangers won, 15-2)

11:30 a.m.: August 3, 2015 vs. Houston (Adrian Beltre’s third career cycle – Rangers won, 12-9)

2:30 p.m.: Jackie Robinson Day Encore Game – April 15, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Rangers won, 12-7)

Friday, April 17

3:00 p.m.: Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony on August 12, 2017

3:30 p.m.: Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

4:30 p.m.: Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony on August 31, 2019

6:00 p.m.: July 16, 2010 at Boston (Bengie Molina’s cycle – Rangers won, 8-4)

9:00 p.m.: April 2, 2013 at Houston (Yu Darvish's near-perfect game – Rangers won, 8-4)

Saturday, April 18

11:00 a.m.: July 16, 2010 at Boston (Bengie Molina’s cycle – Rangers won, 8-4)

2:00 p.m.: April 2, 2013 at Houston (Yu Darvish's near-perfect game – Rangers won, 8-4)

These games and events will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The Fan and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday, April 18

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Taco Casa – September 29, 2019 vs, New York Yankees (Final Game at Globe Life Park – Rangers won, 6-1)

All the times listed are Central Standard Time (CST).

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.