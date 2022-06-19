Rangers Top 30 Pitching Prospect Sharp in Triple-A Debut

The former first-round pick threw seven strong innings for the Round Rock Express on Thursday

Cole Ragans’ first start for the Triple-A Round Rock Express was a successful one, even if he didn’t claim the victory in the matchup with Sugar Land.

Ragans, who earned a promotion from Double-A Frisco on June 13, threw seven innings for the Express on Thursday, giving up six hits and two runs (both earned), along with one home run. He struck out eight and avoided giving up a walk.

For June, Ragans has thrown 18 innings and given up a total of 13 hits and four runs, while striking out 23 and walking only three.

According to MLB.com, Ragans is the organization’s No. 29 prospect. There are 12 pitchers ahead of Ragans in the Top 30.

Ragans had a 5-3 record at Frisco this season, with a 2.81 ERA in 10 starts. He has 65 strikeouts, 19 walks and a 1.17 WHIP.

Ragans has taken the long road to get to the Rangers’ top minor-league affiliate. He was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 30 overall) in 2016 out of North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, Fla. He pitched four games in the Arizona Fall League in 2016, and then joined the Rangers’ Short Class-A league team in Spokane in 2017, where he went 3-2 in 13 games with a 3.61 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 35 walks.

But Ragans didn’t pitch again until 2021. He had two Tommy John surgeries and the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Last season Ragans pitched for two Rangers affiliates — High Class-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. With Hickory, Ragans threw 10 games, going 1-2 with a 3.25 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 14 walks. With the RoughRiders, he threw nine games, going 3-1 with a 5.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 20 walks. Combined, he went 4-3 with a 4.35 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 34 walks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.