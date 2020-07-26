Inside The Rangers
Corey Kluber Exits Texas Rangers Debut After First Inning With Tightness in Shoulder

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The anticipated debut of Corey Kluber in a Texas Rangers uniform was cut drastically short after feeling tightness in the back of his right shoulder.

After only one inning of work, Rangers prospect Joe Palumbo replaced Kluber on the mound for the Rangers. Kluber faced the minimum over 18 pitches in the first inning with a strike out and a walk.  

Kluber felt his shoulder tighten up after the first few pitches and it continued to tighten as he worked through the inning. He was examined by Dr. Keith Meister and will be further evaluated on Monday. 

Corey Kluber was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for outfielder Delino Deshields Jr. and RHP Emmanuel Clase in December. Kluber had a dominant five-year stretch with the Indians from 2014-2018. He finished in the top-three for the AL Cy Young award four times and won the award in 2014 and 2017.

The strength of the 2020 Rangers team rests on their revamped pitching rotation. If Kluber's injury keeps him out for an extended period of time, it would be a huge loss for Texas.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

