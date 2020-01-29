Cubs' Kris Bryant Loses Service Time Grievance; How It Impacts the Rangers

The Rangers have been trying to address third base all season long. It started with their pursuit of Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson and ended with signing Todd Frazier earlier this month.

Obviously, the Rangers would've rather had the impact of a superstar like Rendon in Rangers red, white, and blue, but they were outbid by the division rival Angels. Donaldson asked for a fourth year and the Rangers weren't comfortable committing to that length for an aging player that has started to deal with injuries.

The third base market took a drastic turn when the Rockies started fielding phone calls about their superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Rangers, along with the Braves and the Cardinals, turned into the most contending suitors. In the process, the Rockies front office managed to damage their relationship with Arenado, who publicly took insult to the Rockies shopping him.

The temperature has since been turned down on the Arenado stove, but now the third base market may pick up once again.

Star third baseman Kris Bryant filed a grievance against the Cubs earlier this offseason, claiming they manipulated his service time which affects when he becomes a free agent. Expectations around the league leaned towards him losing his grievance, giving the Cubs two more seasons of control over him instead of one.

On Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Bryant lost his grievance against the Cubs, guaranteeing him two more seasons under club control and not qualifying for free agency until after the 2021 season.

Bryant's name has been thrown around significantly in trade rumors all winter. The Cubs are looking to possibly shed some payroll and they have several trade candidates in the organization, including Bryant.

The Cubs are still trying to compete in 2020, so they won't feel pressured to trade Bryant, but now that this grievance is done and over with, teams may be blowing up Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer's phone inquiring about his availability.

Bryant's trade value just drastically increased with Wednesday's ruling. Suitors aren't as inclined to trade top prospects or Major League players for a one-year rental. Teams that are close to contending may be more inclined to give up those assets for two seasons with a player of Bryant's pedigree.

For the Rangers, GM Jon Daniels told the media earlier this winter that they weren't as likely to trade for players with limited control. However, it wasn't long after that when they acquired Corey Kluber from the Indians, who, like Bryant, also has two more seasons of club control.

This also may affect suitors for Nolan Arenado. The Rockies may decide to field phone calls and trade offers for their superstar now that there is competition within the third base trade market.

It's already been well documented that the Rangers have been in communication with the Rockies about Arenado. Jon Daniels would be remiss to not at least kick the tires on Kris Bryant. After all, there's been a lot of tire kicking this winter, so why stop now?

Should the Rangers trade for Kris Bryant? What's a reasonable trade package for him? Comment below with your input.

