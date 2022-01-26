David Ortiz Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

One year after the Baseball Writers' Association of American pitched a shutout last year, the writers have elected one player to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022: David Ortiz.

Players must receive a vote on at least 75 percent of the ballots submitted by the voting members of the BBWAA. Of the 30 players on a total of 394 ballots, Ortiz was the only one to eclipse that mark, receiving 77.9 percent support from the writers.

After being traded by the Seattle Mariners and released by the Minnesota Twins, Ortiz made his mark on the game with 14 memorable seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He won three World Series championships while in Boston, and became one of the best clutch postseason hitters of all time. Ortiz hit .455 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 14 World Series games and was named the Most Valuable Player in 2013 when he batted .688 with two homers and six RBI in 16 at-bats.

Overall, Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, led the American League in RBI three times and his 1,192 extra-base hits are tied for eighth all-time. He also had one of the greatest final seasons of any player when in 2016 at age 40 he batted .315 with 38 home runs and league-high figures in doubles (48), RBI (127), slugging percentage (.620) and OPS (1.021).

Three players were on the ballot for the 10th and final year—Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling. Bonds received 260 votes (66 percent), Clemens received 257 (65.2%) and Schilling received 231 (58.6%). Ultimately, Bonds' and Clemens' ties to performance-enhancing drugs and Schilling's numerous character issues were too much for the writers.

Both Clemens and Schilling issued statements in reaction to the voting results.

