The Day That Never Was at Globe Life Field

March 23, 2020 – a day that was originally supposed to be highlighted with joy and excitement, along with months of anticipation finally over. Today was the original date that Globe Life Field was set to go on her maiden voyage with an exhibition game, as the Rangers were set to host the St. Louis Cardinals, their opponent from the 2011 World Series.

Like all other stadiums, ballparks, and arenas around the country, the Rangers' new home sits in silence. No fans, no players, no media, no food, no vendors, no fireworks, or theme music from The Natural to accompany home runs. What was supposed to be a day of many firsts, even if they were unofficial firsts, has now turned into an eerie day that will not see the first pitch ever thrown at the new state-of-the-art ballpark.

Instead, Dallas County residents are preparing for a "shelter-in-place" order given by Judge Clay Jenkins in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The global pandemic has hit the nation hard enough to halt many industries in their tracks, including the world of sports. The Texas Rangers aren't alone in feeling the effects of a country currently without sports. Every fan of every team in every league yearns for their return. Like a summer romance, everything has abruptly ended – even if we all knew it was coming eventually, it doesn't make it any easier to deal with its harsh reality.

Where the Texas Rangers are unique from others is their anticipation of this new gem that sits adjacent to their previous home for the past 26 seasons. Even though there were fans that were opposed to the replacement of Globe Life Park (née The Ballpark in Arlington), the elimination of rain delays and scorching hot days drenched in sweat is something the Rangers wanted for their fans and their players. Ultimately, more citizens of Arlington were for the construction of the new ballpark than not.

After construction update after construction update, to media events and fan events – it all led to this day. Players would get to experience driving to the new ballpark for the first time. Fans would pour in through the entrances to take in the first batting practice. The ceremonial first pitch would be thrown, followed by P.A. announcer Chuck Morgan's famous call,

"It's baseball time in Texas!"

The Rangers would then take the field for the first time and the beautiful game of baseball would be played later tonight, with the first pitch being scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Instead, the dress rehearsal for the regular season in this beautiful new stadium is no more. Now, the only way people can enjoy a baseball game at Globe Life Field is virtually through video games.

As sad as it is that we won't get baseball today, there is something much bigger than baseball going on right now. The health and safety of everyone is the number one priority right now, even if it means we have to be uncomfortable for a little while. Nobody wants this, but its necessary to do the right thing. If that means taking extreme precautions for the betterment of all, so be it.

The Rangers have taken a very firm stance in health and safety over baseball at the moment. Of course, they want their players to try to remain ready for the start of the season, but not at the expense of their health.

“All clubs are going to be in the same spot,” Rangers GM Jon Daniels said via conference call last week. “We’ll do what we can in the meantime to keep the guys active and healthy, but we have to understand that’s going to be limited. There is a risk some guys are going to take a step back in readiness. That’s not something I want players to be concerned about to the point they are making poor decisions.”

Obviously, this is not what the Rangers had in mind for the debut of their new ballpark. This week was supposed to be one of the most exciting weeks in the club's recent history as Globe Life Field was christened for its wonderful duty of hosting Texas Ranger games for upcoming decades.

One day, baseball will resume again. We don't know when that will be, but baseball will return. And when it does, Globe Life Field will be waiting.

